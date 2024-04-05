Why is Microsoft breaking up Teams and Office?

The company had previously divided the software in Europe, but will now make this change globally

Two ice cream cones, one sprinkled with MS Office logos and the other a lone Teams logo
Microsoft has been in the crosshairs of competitors over antitrust claims
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
published

Microsoft's products remain among the most used in the workplace, especially its video-chatting service Teams and its flagship suite of apps, Office. However, the pair are about to undergo a major change: While Teams and Office have previously been offered as a bundle, Microsoft has announced that it will begin selling the two products as separate entities.  

This change already occurred in Europe at the end of 2023, but this announcement confirms that Microsoft will unbundle the two products globally. This separation will be implemented via a "new lineup of commercial Microsoft 365 and Office 365 suites that do not include Teams in regions outside [Europe] and Switzerland," Microsoft said in a press release. The company also provided a list of options for customers in the U.S. — and everywhere else — to "continue to use, renew, upgrade, and add seats to their current plans as usual."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Tech Big Tech Microsoft Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us