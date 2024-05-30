Is quantum computing the next technological frontier?

Some people believe the technology will change the world, but others are skeptical of its risks

Illustration of a computer disassembling against a starry landscape
Even as the risks are documented, investors are working to ensure quantum computers can be used on a widespread scale.
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
As technology continues to advance toward higher realms, a new mechanism has entered the crosshairs of scientists: quantum computing. This process uses the principles of fundamental physics to "solve extremely complex problems very quickly," according to McKinsey & Company

Using logic-based computing to solve problems isn't a new phenomenon; it was (and remains) the basis for artificial intelligence and digital computers. However, quantum computers are "poised to take computing to a whole new level," McKinsey said, because the introduction of physics into computing has the "potential to solve very complex statistical problems that are beyond the limits of today's computers." Quantum computing alone "could account for nearly $1.3 trillion in value by 2035."

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

