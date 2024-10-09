The 'loyalty testers' who can check a partner's fidelity
The history of 'honey-trapping goes back a long way'
If someone suspects their partner is cheating on them then help could be a few clicks away.
"Loyalty testers" have taken the honey trap online. For a modest fee, suspicious people can hire someone to "flood" their partner's direct messages and see if they will take the bait, reported Sky News.
A typical 'mission'
When Savanna Harrison, 27, was cheated on she decided to help other women avoid the same hurt she went through. She started working for a company called Lazo, which markets itself as a "tool designed to see intentions and let go of toxic relationships", said Sky.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Harrison performs dozens of loyalty tests a month on people – usually men – who are suspected of cheating on their partners. A typical "mission" sees her message her client's partner, using tailored "details" which the client has suggested. She might tell the man she's seen him in his favourite bar, or she'll pretend to accidentally send him direct messages and photos.
A small percentage of men targeted this way immediately shut down the tester, but "roughly 70 per cent take the bait", said The Cut.
During the test, which typically lasts around five days, she'll be updating her client, with screenshots of the incriminating conversations. She might even arrange a date with the boyfriend. She won't turn up to – but sometimes the girlfriend or wife will.
Although some suspicious partners try to do the catfishing themselves, the company's team believe having "emotional distance from the cheater" makes it much easier to dupe them. Loyal tests usually cost between $50 to $80 (£37.50 to £60) but the fee can range ranges from checker to checker, with some demanding over $100 (£75).
Moral boundaries
But should partners even be trying to dupe each other? The history of "honey-trapping goes back a long way" and is "not a new invention with social media", Dr Julia Carter, a senior lecturer in sociology specialising in marriage and relationships told Grazia. Ethically, it might not be too far from hiring a real-life detective to uncover infidelity. But social media "allows and enables a more public invasion of privacy", so "we are still in the process of working out where our moral and ethical boundaries fit with its use".
A relationship expert told Sky News that it "would be much better" for suspicious partners to "talk about why they feel insecure in the relationship", rather than testing them this way.
"It's about saying: 'There's something wrong with us, what's happening?'", said Marian O'Connor, consultant couple and psychosexual therapist at Tavistock Relationships. "That is the important thing, not to catch them out."
But Ashlyn Nakasu, community manager at Lazo, insists it is a "misconception" that the company is "here to entrap people". Loyalty tests are just a "final kick in the butt" to let someone know they're with the wrong person, she added.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
23andMe: will customers' DNA go up for sale?
Under The Radar Genetic testing company's financial woes creates concerns around personal data it holds
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
The next place you'll find Starlink tech isn't a war zone — it's your airplane seat
Under the Radar Several major airlines are offering free in-flight Wi-Fi through the technology
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Stunningly lifelike' AI podcasts are here
Under the Radar Users are amazed – and creators unnerved – by Google tool that generates human conversation from text in moments
By Abby Wilson Published
-
Elon Musk's X blinks in standoff with Brazil
Speed Read Brazil may allow X to resume operations in the country, as Musk's company agrees to comply with court demand
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
AI and the 'cocktail party problem'
Under The Radar The human ear can naturally filter out background noise. Now technology has been developed to do the same
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Why the UK phone signal is so poor
Under The Radar Having trouble connecting? A lack of investment, planning rules and even your home could be to blame
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Pakistan 'gaslighting' citizens over sudden internet slowdown
Under the Radar Government accused of 'throttling the internet' and spooking businesses with China-style firewall, but minister blames widespread use of VPNs
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Questions arise over the use of an AI crime-fighting tool
Under the Radar The tool was used in part to send a man to prison for life
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published