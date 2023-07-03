Tesla reports record quarter for sales

Tesla announced on Sunday that its worldwide deliveries rose 83% from April to June.

This was a record quarter with more than 466,000 vehicles delivered, and the boost was likely due to steep price cuts, The Wall Street Journal reported, with one example being the Model Y SUV, which started at $65,990 in early January and is now at $50,490.

Tesla is the world's No. 1 seller of electric vehicles and has been aiming for 50% annual delivery growth on average. The company also revealed that in the second quarter, it produced 479,700 vehicles.

From January to June, Tesla's shares more than doubled, and ended June at $261.77; this is below the stock's peak of more than $400 a share in November 2021.