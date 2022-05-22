Tiger Woods pulls out of PGA Championship

Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship on Saturday after posting the worst score of his career in the event, ESPN reports.

The championship announced Wood's exit after the third round, in which he shot a nine-over par 79. "Tiger Woods has informed us that he is withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship," PGA of America President Jim Richerson wrote in a statement. "We admire Tiger's valiant effort to compete here at Southern Hills and wish him the best as he continues to recover from his injuries."

The championship was Wood's second major golf event since his serious car accident last year — he played in the Masters in April.