Tom Brady jokes with Biden that half the country doesn't believe the Buccaneers won either

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady had President Biden chuckling on Tuesday when he and his teammates visited the White House to celebrate their recent Super Bowl victory.

Brady was talking about how a lot of fans and analysts had seemingly counted the Bucs out as serious contenders before they went on their playoff run when he cracked a joke about false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. "Not a lot of people think that we could've won," Brady, who now has seven Super Bowl rings, said. "In fact, I think about 40 percent of the people still don't think we won."

"I understand that," Biden interjected.

The comedy routine only continued from there, with Brady telling an anecdote about how he forgot what down it was in a game, thus — at least for storytelling purposes — earning him the nickname "Sleepy Tom," a reference to the "Sleepy Joe" insult former President Donald Trump hurled at Biden throughout the campaign.

Tom Brady: "Not a lot of people think that we could have won and, in fact, I think 40% of the people still don't think we won." President Biden:" "I understand that." Brady: "You understand that Mr. President?" Full video of @Buccaneers at White House: https://t.co/yOACoMlL7C pic.twitter.com/CG7P8irTPA — CSPAN (@cspan) July 20, 2021

Speaking of Trump, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman is guessing that Brady's jokes probably were tough for him to take, considering the two reportedly used to be friends.