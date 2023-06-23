How do vessels get lost at sea?

A submersible en route to the ruins of the shipwrecked RMS Titanic lost contact with its mother ship and was declared missing with five people aboard. After days of searching, all that was found was debris near the site of the Titanic believed to be the submersible. Following the finding, OceanGate Expeditions, the company responsible for the expedition, declared that all aboard had "sadly been lost." Finding such a vessel is a "very difficult search," according to The New York Times, and sea rescues have been historically rare. How do such vessels get lost, and why are they so difficult to find?

How do vessels go missing?

Ocean rescues are some of the hardest to be successful because of the number of variables involved in locating a vessel. The ocean is incredibly vast and not static the way land is. In the case of the missing submersible, without any communication or way of tracking its location, the position of the vessel could be anywhere in an area double the size of Connecticut, reported CBS News. The vessel is also only 22 feet long, making spotting very difficult, per the Times.

The ocean has always been notoriously difficult to navigate as well as locate debris in. The Titanic wreckage was only discovered over 70 years after the tragedy took place because of how deep in the Atlantic Ocean it was (approximately 13,000 feet) and the lack of technology to navigate such depths. More recently, the remains of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 have yet to be found despite going missing in 2014. The search for the missing submersible has "echoes of the futile search" for the missing flight, according to CNN. "In [the search for] Malaysia Airlines, we heard banging quite often, and it always turned out to be something different," David Gallo, a senior adviser for strategic initiatives for RMS Titanic Inc., told CNN.