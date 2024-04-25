Labour to renationalise rail within five years

State-run rail network will be 'more transparent and clearer' – but not necessarily cheaper

Cardiff Central train station
A train waits at a platform in Cardiff Central train station
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK
published
Contributions from
Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

Labour has pledged to renationalise most passenger rail services if it is elected, in what it called the "biggest overhaul to our railways in a generation".

Bringing the network under government control within five years can be done "without the taxpayer paying a penny in compensation costs", said shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh, who unveiled the plans today.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rail Transport Railways Labour Nationalisation Politics Transport Speed Read
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸