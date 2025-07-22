The rental bikes that are dividing London

Fans swear by their convenience but detractors see danger in the green 'invasion'

Lime bikes
Badly parked Lime bikes 'littered on the streets'
As the media reports a "surge" in the "dangerous crossings" of migrants, I'm "seeing an invasion of a different sort", said veteran actor Joan Collins in The Spectator: the rental bikes that "litter our pavements".

I've been "almost run over twice" by Lime bikes and I've also tripped over discarded cycles "on the streets of Belgravia". Their riders "seem to care not for road rules, pedestrians, safety, or anyone but themselves".

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

