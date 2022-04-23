What would Elon Musk do with Twitter?

How has Twitter responded thus far? Musk's purchase at the beginning of April upset Twitter some employees, who criticized him as "unstable" and even mulled a protest in response, The Washington Post reports. The Tesla CEO and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, however, were still thought to be on good footing, considering they "share similar perspectives about how to decentralize Twitter," the Times writes. Musk was also (and seemingly still is) chummy with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who resigned from the company in the fall. But things began growing more outwardly hostile following Musk's bid to buy the company as a whole. Rather than allow Twitter to "become a plaything of the world's richest person," writes The New York Times, the board on Friday voted unanimously to adopt a roughly one-year "poison pill" plan to try and stop Musk in his tracks. The company also signaled Musk would have to shell out billions more in cash should he actually want to own the platform, a valuation analysts have tended to agree with. A poison-pill defense allows a company at risk of acquisition to flood the market with new shares or permit existing shareholders (but not the one doing the possible acquiring) to buy more shares at a discount, thus making an acquisition more expensive and diluting the potential acquirer's stake, the Times explains. The plan should buy Twitter some time to speak with other potential buyers and negotiate a deal the board is happier with. The strategy does not, however, "mean that the company is going to be independent forever," Drew Pascarella, senior finance lecturer at Cornell University, told the Times. "It just means that they can effectively fend off Elon." Skip advert But according to analyst Dan Ives, Musk or other shareholders could challenge the poison pill in court, which would force Twitter's board to prove their stalling was actually in the best interests of company shareholders. Musk argued somewhat similarly on Twitter recently, writing that it would be "utterly indefensible" if the board rejected his offer without putting it to a shareholder vote. Shareholders "own the company," Musk said, "not the board of directors." Absolutely. It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote. They own the company, not the board of directors. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022 So what's next? There are several ways this could go. In one scenario, Musk could take his buyout bid to shareholders directly in what's known as a tender offer. In doing so, Musk could possibly persuade the board — with enough shareholder support, that is — to withdraw its poison pill. In a bout of his classic internet trolling, Musk has also been sending out cryptic tweets that include or very obviously omit the word "tender," likely in reference to such a maneuver. He also explicitly confirmed the strategy is something he's considering. _______ is the Night — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022 But then there's the question of how Musk plans to pay for his purchase. On Thursday, Musk revealed he'd lined up $46.5 billion in funding to back his bid, lending some credibility "to what had, until now, looked more like a personal lark than a bona fide takeover play," the The Wall Street Journal writes. The financing commitments shake out to about half bank debt, half cash from Musk. More specifically, there's $25.5 billion lined in up debt and loans from institutions including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays, and a personal $21 billion equity commitment from the billionaire himself, per the Journal. A portion of the bank debt is secured against his shares of Tesla stock. Skip advert