Elon Musk: Will the meme lord burn down Twitter?

Being on Twitter "is like staying too late at a bad party full of people who hate you," said Michelle Goldberg in The New York Times. And it's about to get worse. Last week, tech titan Elon Musk seemed to have capitulated in his efforts to cancel his deal to buy Twitter, agreeing to close the deal at the $44 billion price he offered in April. If he owns Twitter, Musk will be the ultimate troll-in-chief, and he is "likely to make the site a more congenial place for racist demagogues and conspiracy theorists." Already, he's promised to reinstate Donald Trump, and "other far-right figures may not be far behind, along with Russian propagandists, Covid deniers, and the like." Maybe the best thing to hope for is that Musk will make Twitter so awful that "users will flee." But I'm skeptical. Twitter is addictive, particularly for people who live in the world of breaking news, like journalists and politicians.

Sorry, said Rich Lowry in Politico, "at the end of the day, the biggest problem Musk's critics have with him is that he is a threat to their de facto control of Twitter." Since its founding, Twitter's "workforce of hyper-online progressive employees overwhelmingly living and working in a deeply blue jurisdiction" has been calling the shots. By contrast, Musk holds the classical-liberal view that "false or unwelcome speech is best combated by more speech." That feels radical only to those who favor speech suppression. Whatever you think of Musk, buying Twitter will make him a critical force in the 2024 election cycle, said Kevin Roose in The New York Times. Musk "often crusades against the 'woke left,'" and his takeover will make Twitter "a friendlier platform for right-wing voices." He could bring "a host of right-wing culture warriors" back to the service. But don't discount the possibility that ultimately Republicans could "stake out extreme positions on Twitter that end up backfiring on them at the ballot box."