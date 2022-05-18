U.S. embassy in Kyiv reopens for 1st time since start of Ukraine war

The U.S. has reopened its embassy in Kyiv after having closed it three months ago, just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday.

"Today we are officially resuming operations at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv. The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, have defended their homeland in the face of Russia's unconscionable invasion, and, as a result, the Stars and Stripes are flying over the Embassy once again," Blinken said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had recently "urged countries to reestablish a diplomatic presence in Ukraine," after Russia shifted its mission in Ukraine towards the country's eastern region, CNN writes. Other countries have already done so, and there's been pressure on the U.S. to reopen its diplomatic outpost, as well. A small number of U.S. diplomats operating out of Poland had recently begun returning to Ukraine for day trips before leaving again at night, notes The New York Times.

Blinken did not say how many diplomats would be working out of the embassy, CNN notes, but he did say there would be additional safety measures to keep them safe.

"With strength of purpose," Blinken continued, "we reaffirm our commitment to the people and government of Ukraine, and we look forward to carrying out our mission from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv."