White House blasts Palestinian government's comments on United States

U.S. officials fired back Saturday following a conversation between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which Abbas told Putin he didn't trust the United States or the Biden administration.

The White House was reportedly "deeply disappointed" in Abbas' remarks, said a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council.

Abbas told Putin during an international summit in Kazakhstan that Palestine was inherently mistrustful of the U.S., and that the country couldn't work as a mediator between Palestine and Israel. "Under no circumstances can we accept that America is the sole party in resolving a problem," Abbas added.

In a statement, the NSC said, "President Biden ... has demonstrated U.S. commitment for decades to seeking creative solutions and working toward the lasting peace ... throughout the Middle East."

Sources reportedly told Axios that senior officials within the Biden administration were "furious" and made their anger clear to Abbas' advisors.

In addition to lambasting the U.S., Abbas also praised Putin for Russia's support of Palestine, claiming to be "happy and satisfied." He also spoke of Russia's commitment to "justice and international law," even as the country continues its months-long invasion of Ukraine.

The NSC responded, "Russia does NOT stand for justice and international law, as evidenced by the latest vote at the U.N. General Assembly."

This standoff between the U.S. and Palestine comes just weeks after senior Palestinian officials were hosted in Washington, D.C., in a meeting that U.S. officials told The Times of Israel was mostly positive.