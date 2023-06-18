What presidential candidates are saying about America's crumbling infrastructure

Infrastructure in the United States has been at a breaking point for decades. The recent collapse of an overpass on the I-95 interstate in Philadelphia created a traffic nightmare for one of the country's busiest highways and shined a light on America's ongoing infrastructure problems. The American Society of Civil Engineers has graded the nation's infrastructure a "C-" on its annual report card.

President Biden has made repairing U.S. infrastructure one of his administration's most visible goals. In November 2021, he signed a bipartisan, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law, which was "aimed at improving the country's roads, bridges, pipes, ports and internet connections." During the signing ceremony, per The New York Times, Biden said his message was that "America is moving again, and your life is going to change for the better."

A year after the legislation's signing, the White House said the bill had implemented "$185 billion in funding and over 6,900 specific projects, reaching over 4,000 communities across all 50 states, D.C., and the territories." Despite this, accidents such as the I-95 collapse show that aging infrastructure remains a significant hurdle in the United States. With the 2024 election just a year and a half away, what is President Biden, along with the major GOP candidates, pledging to do about infrastructure in the next four years?

'A windfall at the ballot box'

Biden previously touted "infrastructure week" as a sticking point of his first year in office, but in the 2022 State of the Union, he said he was "now talking about an infrastructure decade." The president has pledged "local improvements to 65,000 miles of roads, repairs for 1,500 bridges, [and] a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations" among 4,000 upcoming infrastructure projects, Bloomberg reported.