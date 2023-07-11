Why US passports are so delayed right now

While the summer travel season is always jam-packed, Americans wanting to fly internationally are facing a significant hurdle: a massive delay in the issuance of new passports.

The U.S. State Department, which updated its time frame this past March, says it's "processing routine [passport] applications in 10 to 13 weeks and expedited applications in seven to nine weeks." However, this does not include mailing periods, and "it may take up to two weeks for us to receive your application after you mail it to us and up to two weeks for you to receive your completed passport after we mail it to you," the State Department noted.

Many travelers, though, are "finding that the wait is well beyond that," NPR reported, "leaving trips abroad compromised and travelers scrambling for refunds on airfare and lodging." While the passport process has always been longwinded, why is the State Department taking longer than ever to issue new documents?

Why is it taking so long?

As with many things, it can mostly be blamed on the post-Covid-19 era. The pandemic's choke hold on international tourism has long since waned, and as a result, "interest in international travel has picked up in turn, causing a surge in applications for new or renewed passports," NPR reported. The sheer volume of applications is leading to a backlog in passport issuance.

When the pandemic first hit, "the federal government reassigned staff that had been dedicated to handling passports and let contractors go," according to the Chicago Tribune. Many of these staffers have still not returned, resulting in a shortage of people available to process passports. These shortages come as the State Department is working to process anywhere from 400,000 to 500,000 applications per week, the Tribune reported, and that number is expected to keep rising. There were a record 22 million passports issued in 2022, according to State Department statistics. This figure will likely be surpassed in 2023, as the 500,000 applications per week are reportedly 30% to 40% higher than last year's pace.