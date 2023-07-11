Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Briefing

Why US passports are so delayed right now

The State Department is seeing unprecedented problems with passport issuance

US passports on a world map background

It can take 13 weeks or longer to receive a new US passport

Getty Images

byJustin Klawans
July 11, 2023

While the summer travel season is always jam-packed, Americans wanting to fly internationally are facing a significant hurdle: a massive delay in the issuance of new passports

The U.S. State Department, which updated its time frame this past March, says it's "processing routine [passport] applications in 10 to 13 weeks and expedited applications in seven to nine weeks." However, this does not include mailing periods, and "it may take up to two weeks for us to receive your application after you mail it to us and up to two weeks for you to receive your completed passport after we mail it to you," the State Department noted.

Skip advert

Many travelers, though, are "finding that the wait is well beyond that," NPR reported, "leaving trips abroad compromised and travelers scrambling for refunds on airfare and lodging." While the passport process has always been longwinded, why is the State Department taking longer than ever to issue new documents?

Why is it taking so long?

As with many things, it can mostly be blamed on the post-Covid-19 era. The pandemic's choke hold on international tourism has long since waned, and as a result, "interest in international travel has picked up in turn, causing a surge in applications for new or renewed passports," NPR reported. The sheer volume of applications is leading to a backlog in passport issuance. 

When the pandemic first hit, "the federal government reassigned staff that had been dedicated to handling passports and let contractors go," according to the Chicago Tribune. Many of these staffers have still not returned, resulting in a shortage of people available to process passports. These shortages come as the State Department is working to process anywhere from 400,000 to 500,000 applications per week, the Tribune reported, and that number is expected to keep rising. There were a record 22 million passports issued in 2022, according to State Department statistics. This figure will likely be surpassed in 2023, as the 500,000 applications per week are reportedly 30% to 40% higher than last year's pace.

Skip advert
Skip advert

During a House Appropriations Subcommittee budget hearing this past March, Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted that "the bottom basically dropped out of the system" during the pandemic, per CBS News. Once the Covid threat subsided, Blinken said, the State Department saw an "unprecedented demand" for new passports. 

When will it get back to normal?

Likely not in 2023. The government is "working hard to get back to our pre-pandemic processing times by the end of calendar year 2023," a State Department spokesperson told CNN. The spokesperson added that, despite the ongoing delays, they were meeting promised processing times for new passports in the "vast majority of cases."

Skip advert

Given that there's an ongoing shortage of staff, the State Department is also working on "hiring, training and retaining staff to address the current surge in demand," the spokesperson said. "We have increased staffing levels and have hundreds of additional staff in the hiring pipeline." 

The State Department had also halted an online renewal platform for existing passports to "make sure that we can fine-tune it and improve it," Blinken said, per Time. This program is expected to be back online by the end of 2023, Blinken told Congress, which he believes will also help ease pressure on passport-processing employees.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The daily business briefing: July 11, 2023
A PrimeDay logo on a smartphone screen
Business briefing

The daily business briefing: July 11, 2023

10 things you need to know today: July 11, 2023
King Charles III and President Joe Biden walk side by side
Daily briefing

10 things you need to know today: July 11, 2023

Top suspect in transformative 1982 cyanide-laced Tylenol murders dies
James Lewis in 2022
'We lost our innocence'

Top suspect in transformative 1982 cyanide-laced Tylenol murders dies

Florida ocean water hits a 'shocking' 97 degrees, and that's bad news
Beach in Florida amid record heat wave
Too Darn Hot

Florida ocean water hits a 'shocking' 97 degrees, and that's bad news

Most Popular

New immigration law hits Florida construction and agricultural workforces
Buildings under construction in Miami
fleeing florida

New immigration law hits Florida construction and agricultural workforces

Judge limits how Biden officials can communicate with social media companies
Meta headquarters.
blocked

Judge limits how Biden officials can communicate with social media companies

How Texas became a 'clean energy powerhouse'
Illustration of wind turbines, Guadalupe Mountains and Texas state flag
In depth

How Texas became a 'clean energy powerhouse'