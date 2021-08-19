Tropical Storm Henri could hit New England as a hurricane

With Tropical Storm Henri expected to strengthen on Friday and Saturday into a hurricane, it has the potential to bring "damaging winds, flooding rain, and storm surge flooding" to New England on Sunday and Monday, forecasters said Thursday.

Tropical Storm Henri was roughly 800 miles south of Nantucket, as of 5 p.m. ET Thursday, moving west at 10 mph. Forecasters from the National Weather Service said Henri's track "remains uncertain," but it is "advisable to begin preparing for a possible landfalling storm" in southern New England. They recommend having "extra cash on hand, gas in vehicles, and non-perishable food" at home in case "power is lost for a time."