Tropical Storm Henri brings heavy rains, winds to the Northeast

Tropical Storm Henri made landfall Sunday afternoon near Westerly, Rhode Island, bringing heavy rain and winds and knocking out power to more than 100,000 homes in the Northeast.

Henri was downgraded on Sunday morning from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm, and hit Rhode Island with sustained winds of 60 mph. Several bridges in the state were temporarily closed after the storm made landfall, and many roads near the coast were submerged underwater. On Sunday evening, the storm was moving inland across Connecticut with sustained winds of 40 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Rain has been falling steadily in New York and New Jersey this weekend, with up to eight inches of rain recorded in some central New Jersey neighborhoods on Sunday afternoon, The Associated Press reports. On Saturday night, 1.94 inches of rain fell over Central Park in Manhattan between 10 and 11 p.m., leading National Weather Service meteorologist Dominic Ramunni to "call it the wettest hour in New York City, New York, for the record books."