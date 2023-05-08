What is the future of birth control in America?

Over-the-counter birth control may soon be available for the first time in the United States. A Food and Drug Administration panel this week will consider a request from a French company to let pharmacies distribute Opill without a prescription, The Washington Post reports. Maybe that shouldn't be so revolutionary: More than 100 countries already allow over-the-counter purchases of contraceptive medicine.

But the Opill application arises nearly a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, upending reproductive rights. Some observers believe that anti-abortion conservatives will also try to narrow access to birth control. Indeed, ABC News reports that several Catholic groups — including the U.S. Conference of Bishops — are arguing against over-the-counter access to contraceptives, arguing that teens shouldn't be able to obtain the pills without parental notification or health provider supervision. "The results could be catastrophic," the groups said in a written objection to the FDA proposal. Other anti-abortion groups are declining to weigh in.

And states may not wait for the feds' approval. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) last week signed a law allowing patients to bypass doctors and obtain birth control directly from pharmacists. "We're going to do everything in our power to stop the backslide while expanding reproductive rights here in our state," she said. This might not be a simple right-versus-left story, though: Red states like Indiana, Oklahoma, and Iowa have also recently passed legislation expanding or guaranteeing the availability of birth control. Will the future give Americans greater ability to obtain contraceptives? Or are more restrictions coming?

What are commentators saying?

"Birth control pills should be available without a prescription for people of all ages," U.C. San Francisco's Daniel Grossman writes for the Los Angeles Times. But allowing over-the-counter pills should just be the beginning: The next step is to make them affordable. Ideally, Congress would pass legislation that would require insurers to pay for the pills without requiring patients to pay any out-of-pocket costs. And if Congress doesn't act, states should step in and impose the requirement. "It's up to state legislators across the country to ensure contraceptive access is a reality for all," Grossman writes, and adds: "It's really time to free the pill."