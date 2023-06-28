Madonna postpones world tour following hospitalization for 'serious' infection

Madonna is recovering from a "serious bacterial infection" that put her in the hospital for several days, her management announced Wednesday.

Because of this, the 64-year-old singer is postponing the start of her Celebration tour, which was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15. The world tour is in honor of her 40-year career in music, with stops in 43 cities.

Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, shared on Instagram that she developed the infection on Saturday and spent multiple days in a hospital intensive care unit. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Oseary wrote. "A full recovery is expected." He added that as soon as more information is available about rescheduled shows, Madonna will share the details with fans.