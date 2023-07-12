Prime energy drinks are a viral hit, but are they dangerous?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to investigate the influencer-backed Prime energy drink that has become popular among the influencers' young fan base. While the beverage might be "one of the summer's hottest status symbols for kids," Schumer warned parents and consumers to "beware because it's a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets."

"And the problem here is the product has so much caffeine in it that it puts Red Bull to shame. But unlike Red Bull, it is specifically targeted — the advertising campaign — at kids under 18," Schumer added.

Who's behind the drink?

Well-known YouTube stars Logan Paul and Olajide William Olatunji, better known as KSI, are the founders of the Prime beverage brand, which is owned by Congo Brands, a Louisville company that "sells other sports supplements," Insider reported. The drink is still most associated with the pair of influencers who capitalized on their social media followings to drive the hype of the sports drink. When the beverage launched at the end of 2022, high demand led to long lines outside grocery stores in the United Kingdom and a thriving resale market online and in schoolyards.

The brand has two products, a "hydration drink," more akin to Gatorade, and an energy drink, which comes in 12-ounce neon-colored cans that contain about 200 milligrams of caffeine, the equivalent of six cans of Coke or about two Red Bulls, per The Associated Press. In an advertisement, Paul and KSI pointed out that the drinks have few calories and low to zero sugar and described them as "better-for-you products." They also note that the hydration drink doesn't have caffeine.

Is it dangerous for kids?

Despite a warning label that it's "not recommended for children under 18," the drink's popularity among preteens and teens has raised some concerns because it's so high in caffeine. This prompted some schools in the U.K. and Australia to ban the drink after some health care professionals warned of the possible dangers it could have on young children. U.S. schools have also reportedly seen a growing number of students bringing the drink to school, per The New York Times. While federal regulations prohibit elementary and middle schools from selling or distributing caffeinated beverages, some schools don't restrict what kids can bring from home.