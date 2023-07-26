The dangers of hidden and ignored lead in the US

A Wall Street Journal investigation uncovering miles of abandoned toxic lead cables across the country has shocked experts and lawmakers alike, prompting scrutiny of the telecom companies who first laid the cables decades ago and concerns regarding the hidden health hazards to unsuspecting Americans. "This is corporate irresponsibility of the worst kind," Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) wrote in a letter to industry group USTelecom. The companies "that are responsible for these lead-sheathed cables have a duty — both civic and legal — to ensure that they do not put Americans in harm's way."

What did the Journal find in its investigation?

Journalists uncovered a "sprawling network" of more than 2,000 now-defunct lead-sheathed cables that runs "under the water, in the soil and on poles overhead," leaching lead into the areas where Americans "live, work and play." For years, telecom companies like AT&T and Verizon were aware that degrading lead from the abandoned cables could harm both workers and the environment, yet they did nothing to fix the problem, the Journal alleged, according to documents and interviews with ex-employees. Approximately 330 of the identified underwater cables are located in an area that feeds into the drinking-water supply, per the Environmental Protection Agency, and "roughly 80% of sediment samples taken next to underwater cables … showed elevated levels of lead." Meanwhile, toxic cabling runs through the air "alongside more than 100 schools with about 48,000 students in total," and more than 1,000 schools and child-care businesses are situated within half a mile of an underwater cable, the Journal reported. In New Jersey alone, "more than 350 bus stops are next to or beneath" aerial lines.

These findings "suggest there is a significant problem from these buried lead cables everywhere, and it's going to be everywhere and you're not even going to know where it is in a lot of places," Linda Birnbaum, director of the National Insitute of Environmental Health Sciences, told the Journal. Added Ben Grumbles, executive director of an association of state environmental regulators: "This is a type of toxic exposure that isn't on the national radar and it needs to be."

What are the side effects of lead exposure?

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even low levels of lead in the blood can negatively affect a child's "intelligence, ability to pay attention and academic achievement." In adults, risks include "kidney, heart and reproductive problems," per the Journal. No safe level of lead exposure has been identified.

Where else is lead a problem?

The U.S. has spent "billions of dollars to reduce lead in the environment," particularly as it relates to "well-known sources," like lead paint, gas and piping, the Journal said. But the outlet's findings may explain why many American children continue to show lead in their blood, despite conflicting claims from regulators, said Jack Caravanos, a professor at New York University who assisted the Journal in its investigation. "We never knew about it so we never acted on it, unlike lead in paint and pipes," he said of the phone cables.