Who will win the 2022 World Cup?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins in just two days, and the eyes of the sporting world will be upon Qatar as soccer's most prestigious tournament takes to the field once again. For all of the controversies surrounding Qatar's hosting of the World Cup this year, the country is still preparing to see record revenues for the event, with soccer fanatics from around the world descending to watch their nation compete. Skip advert That begs the question, then — who will win the World Cup? There will be 32 teams competing, but only one will claim the title of World Champion. A number of key contenders are likely to battle it out for the top prize in soccer. One of two South American teams will hoist the World Cup While the Europeans have a number of strong national clubs again this year, "the 'real' final will come in the semis, with this time it being rivals Brazil and Argentina dueling in a classic," predicts Avi Creditor for Sports Illustrated. "But in the end, it's Brazil returning to glory, ending a 20-year wait with a win over a resurgent Germany in a proper final." Creditor adds that the Brazilians "have solved their problem of being too Neymar-dependent, and while the [Paris Saint-Germain] star will break Pelé's all-time national scoring record at the tournament, the talk of Qatar will be young Real Madrid stars Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo and the budding of another Brazilian dynasty." Sports Illustrated's Andrew Gastelum agrees, writing, "All signs point to this being Brazil's World Cup to lose, which it very well could do given all the pressure the team is under. But other than France, Brazil enters as the most complete and balanced squad in the tournament ... Brazil's attack is teeming with talented options that could give it a new formidable front three for every group-stage match and still see it compete for the title."

"Many would argue that 2022 is the time to change Africa's World Cup story," Wycliffe W. Njororai Simiyu writes for The Conversation. "There's been stability in the coaching ranks and for the first time, all teams will be led by home-grown coaches on the technical bench. Looking at the pedigree of the African teams, and their respective opponents, Cameroon and Senegal stand the best chance to qualify for the second round and possibly beyond." Oluwashina Okeleji thinks the African teams will have a challenging time, though, writing for Al Jazeera, "There has been an unmistakable glass ceiling over Africa at football World Cups ... The inability of African teams to cross this rubicon is connected to the continent's economic disadvantages relative to Europe and South America." "According to 1994 African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke, Senegal and Morocco represent the continent's best chance of success in the Middle East," Okeleji adds. "The challenge before Africa's representatives has never been tougher. If they are to break that glass ceiling, they will certainly have to earn it."