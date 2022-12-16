Zelensky reportedly snubbed by FIFA after offering to share peace message at World Cup final

FIFA has allegedly rebuffed an offer from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to share a message of world peace prior to the World Cup final on Sunday, CNN reports, per a source.

Zelensky was requesting to appear at the match via video link, though it is unclear if his message would be live or taped. Either way, the source said, the Ukrainian leader was surprised by the governing body's response.

"We thought FIFA wanted to use its platform for the greater good," the source told CNN.

That said, talks between the two parties are still ongoing, the source added.

Zelensky has shared video addresses at a number of prestigious events this year, including the Grammy Awards and the Cannes Film Festival. But FIFA, CNN notes, "has gone to extreme [lengths] to keep political messaging out of its showcase tournament in Qatar, the first Middle Eastern nation ever to stage the event."

"We are a global organization and we don't discriminate against anyone," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said at a news conference on Friday. The besieged Ukraine has been at war with Russia since February 2022, when Russian troops first invaded their neighbor under orders from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Argentina will face defending World Cup champions France at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 18. English-language broadcasts will air on Fox.