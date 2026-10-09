Drones and drills: why Lithuania is feeling vulnerable

Baltic state closed its biggest airport over drone panic

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Soldiers controlling drones in Lithuania
Drones have become an integral element of Lithuania’s defence strategy
(Image credit: Paulius Peleckis / Getty Images)

The Prime Minister of Lithuania has called for a firm Nato plan to respond to Russia’s hybrid attacks, warning that Moscow was showing a “willingness to test Nato is there”, reported Politico.

Mindaugas Sinkevičius spoke after the largest airport in Lithuania was forced to close due to a suspected drone, which was thought to have flown into the country from Belarus.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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