How should the West respond to Syria's new leadership?

The weight of historical interventions and non-interventions in the region hangs heavy on Western leaders' minds

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani
Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, "doesn't give cause for optimism" as he is "undeniably an Islamist", said The Independent
(Image credit: Balkis Press / ABACA / Shutterstock)
By
published

The speed of change in Syria over the past week caught even those in the Middle East by surprise but with a stockpile of chemical and biological weapons at stake, many are calling for quick and decisive action from the West.

The West must "avert what took place after the fall of Saddam Hussein in Iraq, and of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya", said The Independent. When these hated dictators were toppled, "there was nothing to keep their countries together". But the weight of historical interventions and non-interventions in the region hangs heavy on Western leaders as they prepare to respond to the new leadership in Syria.

What did the commentators say?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸