Was the Azerbaijan Airlines plane shot down?

Multiple sources claim Russian anti-aircraft missile damaged passenger jet, leading to Christmas Day crash that killed at least 38

A view of the crash site where an Azerbaijan Airlines flight with 67 people on board, traveling from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to Grozny in Russia&#039;s Chechnya region, crashed near the Kazakh Caspian city of Aktau
Wreckage of Flight J2-8432, which crash-landed near the Kazakh city of Aktau after veering off course en route from Baku to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya
(Image credit: Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan / Anadolu / Getty Images)
By
published

Claims are mounting that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed over Kazakhstan on Christmas Day was hit by a Russian air defence weapon.

Flight J2-8432 was scheduled to fly from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to Grozny, capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya. But the plane veered hundreds of miles off course after being diverted over the Caspian Sea towards Kazakhstan, and crash-landed near the city of Aktau, killing at least 38 of the 67 people on board.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸