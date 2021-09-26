Switzerland votes to make same-sex marriage legal

Voters in Switzerland approved a measure on Sunday making it legal for same-sex couples to get married and adopt children.

Results provided by the Swiss federal chancellery show it was passed by a nearly two-thirds majority, Reuters reports. Switzerland is one of the last Western European countries to legalize gay marriage, and Antonia Hauswirth of the Marriage for All committee told Reuters supporters of the measure are "very happy and relieved."

Monika Rüegger, a member of the right-wing Swiss People's Party and the No to Marriage for All committee, told Reuters her side is disheartened by the overwhelming approval, saying, "This was not about love and feelings, it was about children's welfare. Children and fathers are the losers here." Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said the new rules will likely go into effect on July 1, 2022.