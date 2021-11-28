Taiwanese air force warns off incursion from increasingly bellicose China

Taiwan's military scrambled fighters and readied missile defenses after 27 Chinese aircraft entered its air defense zone Sunday, Reuters reported.

The People's Liberation Army Air Force launched a wave of similar incursions in early October. This latest provocation included 18 fighters, 6 bombers, and an aerial refueling aircraft. The PLAAF is currently working to improve its aerial refueling capabilities.

According to The New York Post, Chinese public opinion and political rhetoric have become increasingly bellicose in recent months, with some observers fearing that the People's Republic may be laying the groundwork for an invasion of Taiwan, which the PRC government regards as a rebel province. The opinion, long-held by many foreign policy experts, that China would prefer to wait for conditions more favorable to peaceful reintegration is becoming less tenable.

Last month, President Joe Biden reiterated the United States' commitment to defending Taiwan against Chinese invasion, but whether the United States could win that conflict is another matter.

In the autumn of 2020, the U.S. Air Force held a war game that simulated a conflict with China over Taiwan. American forces were soundly defeated.

Defense writer Michael Puttré, however, argues that, with American support, Taiwan can expect to successfully repel any invasion attempted by the CCP. He even suggests that the kind of large-scale amphibious invasion the CCP would need to carry out may well be impossible if opposed by an enemy with modern weapons. No comparable invasion has been attempted since 1950.