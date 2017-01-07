10 things you need to know today: January 7, 2017

Lone gunman attack in Florida airport leaves 5 dead

A lone suspect opened fire at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon, killing at least five people. Eight others were injured in the attack, which occurred in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2. The suspect has been identified as Esteban Santiago, and he has been taken into custody. Santiago, 26, is a veteran who deployed to Iraq in 2010 via the Puerto Rico National Guard, serving in an engineering unit before he was discharged for "unsatisfactory performance." He was living in Anchorage, Alaska, with his brother, Bryan Santiago, who said he is in shock and described the suspect as a "serious" and "normal" person. Santiago's aunt said since returning from Iraq he struggled with mental health and "saw things." In November, Santiago reportedly told FBI agents in Anchorage that U.S. spies are controlling his mind and forcing him to watch Islamic State videos.