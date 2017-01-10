ADVERTISEMENT

The Obamas are about to transition back to civilian life. But there are two members of the family that have barely known life outside of the privileged confines of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.: Bo and Sunny Obama.

Yes, the family's Portuguese Water Dogs have had it pretty easy these last many years — long walks on the White House lawn, catching some shade in the West Garden Room, holiday travels aboard Air Force One, and an endless stream of staffers and visitors willing to give in to an upturned belly. Here, a look back at Bo and Sunny's cush life in the White House.

April, 21, 2009 | White House staffer Brian Mosteller attempts to protect his shoes from a playful Bo. | (Pete Souza, courtesy The White House Flickr)

May 29, 2009 | NBC crews film Bo in the Rose Garden. | (Pete Souza, courtesy The White House Flickr)

Feb. 10, 2010 | Bo romps in the snow during a blizzard. | (Pete Souza, courtesy The White House Flickr)

Nov. 29, 2010 | Bo enjoys a swarm of visiting students. | (Pete Souza, courtesy The White House Flickr)

Nov. 30, 2010 | Bo sits next to a holiday decoration made in his likeness. | (Pete Souza, courtesy The White House Flickr)

Sept. 15, 2011 | Bo lounges in the West Garden Room. | (Pete Souza, courtesy The White House Flickr)

Dec. 21, 2011 | Bo joins President Obama on a trip to PetSmart. | (Pete Souza, courtesy The White House Flickr)

June 20, 2012 | Bo drapes a paw over Brian Mosteller's leg in the Outer Oval Office. | (Pete Souza, courtesy The White House Flickr)

Aug. 19, 2013 | Welcome, Sunny (on right). | (Pete Souza, courtesy The White House Flickr)

Nov. 5, 2013 | President Obama rubs Sunny's belly in the Blue Room. | (Pete Souza, courtesy The White House Flickr)

Dec. 1, 2013 | Sunny and Bo hang out with White House butler Jorge Davila in the Butler's Pantry. | (Pete Souza, courtesy The White House Flickr)

Jan. 28, 2014 | Bo and Sunny cuddle with Michelle Obama in the White House Library. | (Pete Souza, courtesy The White House Flickr)

Feb. 10, 2014 | Bo and Sunny before the State Dinner welcoming France's President Francois Hollande. | (Lawrence Jackson, courtesy The White House Flickr)

Oct. 6, 2014 | Sunny gets a double-rub from President Obama and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on the South Grounds. | (Pete Souza, courtesy The White House Flickr)

Aug. 6, 2016 | Sunny and Bo board Air Force One for summer holidays in Martha's Vineyard. | (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)