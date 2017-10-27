ADVERTISEMENT

This week's question: Java snobs are flocking to high-end coffee shops in California and New York to buy brews made from ultra rare beans that can cost up to $55 a cup. Please come up with a suitably pompous name for a luxury coffee concoction to be sold at that price.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Dear coffee" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 31. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page on the Nov. 10 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Friday, Nov. 3. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.