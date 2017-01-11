The daily business briefing: January 11, 2017

World Bank says Trump tax cuts could help economy, but trade barriers could hurt it

The World Bank said Tuesday that President-elect Donald Trump's plans on tax cuts and stimulus spending could boost the U.S. economy and increase global growth, although his threats of trade barriers could trigger retaliation that could cancel out the gains. Overall, the World Bank said in its latest update to its global economic outlook, it is too early to assess the impact of Trump's policies. Markets have struggled for footing over the last two days as investors await Trump's Wednesday news conference, when he is expected to face a broad range of questions about his economic plans, as well as his plans for his own businesses during his presidency, and developing reports on Russian attempts to influence the U.S. election.