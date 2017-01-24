The daily business briefing: January 24, 2017

Judge blocks Aetna-Humana merger

A federal judge on Monday blocked the proposed $34 billion merger of health insurance giants Aetna and Humana on antitrust grounds. U.S. District Judge John Bates said the merger would threaten competition, writing that "federal regulation would likely be insufficient to prevent the merged firm from raising prices or reducing benefits" and there is "valuable head-to-head competition between Aetna and Humana which the merger would eliminate." Bates also said that Aetna's decision to pull out of all but four of the 15 states where it was providing ObamaCare individual insurance was at least partially a response to the Justice Department's lawsuit to block the merger. Aetna said it backed away because it was losing money on ObamaCare exchanges.