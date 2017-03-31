The daily business briefing: March 31, 2017

'Codfather' fishing magnate pleads guilty to evading quotas

U.S. fishing tycoon Carlos Rafael, also known as The Codfather, pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to charges of evading fishing quotas and smuggling money out of the U.S. into Portugal. Rafael owns one of the biggest commercial fishing operations in the U.S., with more than 30 vessels. He was accused of falsely claiming that his boats caught only haddock and pollock, but they really caught other species that had tighter quotas. He then sold the catch for cash and hid the money abroad. He had pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea in a Thursday hearing. "I am not proud of the things I did that brought me here, but admitting them is the right thing to do," he said.