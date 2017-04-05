The daily business briefing: April 5, 2017

Payless ShoeSource becomes latest retailer to file for bankruptcy protection

Payless ShoeSource filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, becoming the latest retail chain forced to restructure in the face of online and deep-discount competitors. Payless is the 10th retailer to file for bankruptcy this year. The company, facing weak sales, said in the filing that it would close nearly 400 stores, out of 4,400 in more than 30 countries, as it tries to shore up its finances and reduce its crushing debts. "This is a difficult, but necessary, decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment, which will only intensify," W. Paul Jones, Payless chief executive officer, said in a statement.