The daily business briefing: April 25, 2017

O'Reilly says he is 'sad' he's no longer on TV

In his first podcast since being fired from Fox News last week, Bill O'Reilly said Monday that he was "sad that I'm not on television anymore," and was "very surprised" with how his departure from the cable news channel played out. On Monday night's No Spin News, O'Reilly told listeners he "can't say a lot, because there's much stuff going on right now. But I can tell you that I'm very confident the truth will come out, and when it does, I don't know if you're going to be surprised — but I think you're going to be shaken, as I am. There's a lot of stuff involved here." He was ousted from Fox News last Wednesday, a few weeks after The New York Times reported O'Reilly and the network paid $13 million to settle with five women who accused the host of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.