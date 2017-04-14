Filipino children play along the site of a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus in San Fernando, Philippines. | (EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO)

Myanmar punks gather in Yangon. | (EPA/LYNN BO BO)

Penitents take part in a Holy Week procession in Zamora, Spain. | (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

A fair in Frankfurt, Germany. | (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The fire dragon dance in Taijiang, China. | (China Daily/via REUTERS)

The rarely seen floor of St George's Hall in Liverpool, Britain. | (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

A group of teenagers walk at the Col de Prafandaz hiking area in Leysin, Switzerland. (EPA/ANTHONY ANEX)

A 12-day-old camel at Veszprem Zoo, Hungary. | (EPA/Boglarka Bodnar)

Members of the ancient Samaritan community insert their skewered Passover sacrifices into the oven during the ritual of sacrifice in Nablus, West Bank. | (EPA/ALAA BADARNEH)

Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station crew — Russians Andrei Borisenko and Sergey Ryzhykov and NASA astronaut Robert Shane Kimbrough — lands in a remote area in Kazakhstan. | (Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool photo via AP)

Borussia's supporters gear up for the start of the UEFA Champions League quarter final in Dortmund, Germany. (EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL)

A police dog takes part in night training in Shenzhen, China. | (REUTERS/Stringer)

