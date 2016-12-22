Delta explains why it kicked YouTube star Adam Saleh off its flight

YouTube star Adam Saleh accused Delta Airlines of kicking him and a friend off a plane for speaking Arabic on Wednesday, but now the company says the real reason Saleh was removed was because of an attempt to "disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior, including shouting."

"This type of conduct is not welcome on any Delta flight," Delta said in its statement about Saleh and his friend's removal. "While one, according to media reports, is a known prankster who was video recorded and encouraged by his traveling companion, what is paramount to Delta is the safety and comfort of our passengers and employees. It is clear these individuals sought to violate that priority."

Saleh said in a statement Wednesday night "Delta never denied anything in the video … But now that the video is out, they are trying to deny it to save their brand."

Thnx @delta for removing obnoxious prankster;no matter the language, being rude & loud isn't funny.Wanna be jerk? Charter a flight! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 22, 2016

Saleh has nearly 4 million combined subscribers to his YouTube channels, which feature a staged video alleging to reveal the NYPD's anti-Muslim bias. Last week, Saleh posted a fake video purporting to show him sneaking into a Tigerair airplane in a suitcase, a hoax that was immediately debunked by the airline. Jeva Lange