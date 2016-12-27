Trump's press secretary thinks his Twitter use as president will be 'really exciting'

You may have heard: President-elect Donald Trump is fond of Twitter. He has taken to the microblogging site to make major announcements, comment on cable news segments, and conduct diplomatic relations. Given that part of Twitter's appeal is short, quick, random bursts of information, it might worry some who think President Trump could, say, start a nuclear war with an ill-advised tweet.
But on Monday, the man tasked with handling Trump's messaging when he assumes the White House next month didn't seem to be too concerned about that. Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in an interview with Rhode Island news channel WPRI that for Trump, the tweeting is going to be a "really exciting part of the job" of being president:
If the White House press secretary isn't concerned about the president-elect's compulsive tweeting, then maybe we're all overreacting. Right? Kimberly Alters
Carrie Fisher, the beloved actress best known for playing Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, died Tuesday at the age of 60. And while the actress told Rolling Stone last month that she liked Princess Leia and never came to resent her — as some actors can come to do of the roles that made them famous — that doesn't mean that Fisher never had any critiques for the rebel princess:
Carrie Fisher's handwritten notes fixing the dialog in Empire Strikes Back. pic.twitter.com/boO68TlXLD
— History In Pictures (@HistoryInPix) December 27, 2016
Fisher was a talented script doctor in addition to actress, adapting her 1987 book Postcards from the Edge for the screen; the film was released in 1990. But Fisher did much work in screenwriting both related to and separate from her work in front of the camera in Star Wars — read more about her script doctoring here. Kimberly Alters
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, the former president of Argentina, was indicted Tuesday over allegations of corruption.
It's claimed that Kirchner, who served as president from 2007 to 2015, ensured that public contracts were given to a businessman close to her family, and she is being charged with illicit association and fraudulent administration. She has denied any wrongdoing, and said the current president, Mauricio Macri, is plotting against her. During an October court appearance, Kirchner brought documents that she said showed the contracts were approved by Argentina's auditor general and parliament, the BBC reports. In a statement, the justice ministry said the judge has ordered an embargo on Kirchner's assets, worth $630 million. Catherine Garcia
Actress and author Carrie Fisher, beloved for her iconic role as Princess Leia in Star Wars and semi-autobiographical books like Postcards from the Edge, died Tuesday. She was 60.
Fisher suffered a heart attack last week while flying from London to Los Angeles, and her death was confirmed by a family spokesman. The daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, Carrie Fisher grew up in Hollywood, making her acting debut at age 15 alongside her mother in the Broadway musical Irene. In addition to her roles in several Star Wars films, Fisher appeared in Hannah and Her Sisters, When Harry Met Sally, Soapdish, and Shampoo.
After Postcards from the Edge was published in 1987, it was adapted for the big screen, with Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine starring in the 1990 film. She also turned her memoir Wishful Drinking into a one-woman play. In March, HBO will air a documentary about her life titled Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.
She is survived by her mother; daughter Billie Lourd; brother Todd Fisher; half-sisters Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher; and her French bulldog, Gary, who accompanied her everywhere. Catherine Garcia
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) isn't letting his impending retirement mellow him out. As Jason Zengerle's piece in New York on the final days of Reid's Senate career shows, the Nevada native is as blunt as ever.
During a meeting earlier this month, an aide asked Reid what he thought about Vice President Joe Biden saying he's open to running for president in 2020, and if he would support him. "It depends on who's running," Reid replied. "It appears we're going to have an old folks' home. We've got [Elizabeth] Warren; she'll be 71. Biden will be 78. Bernie [Sanders] will be 79." Reid has also been side-eyeing Democrats attempting to seek common ground with Donald Trump, and waited just three days after the election to release a statement calling Trump a "sexual predator who lost the popular vote and fueled his campaign with bigotry and hate." Reid told Zengerle what he "was trying to say is, 'Be careful, because this is not all fun and games. The stuff he has said has been hateful and disruptive and crude and not helpful to anybody, and so be careful what you agree with him about.'"
Reid is working hard to get his fellow Democrats energized to fight Trump without him, and he wants them to know how important it is to stick to their guns. "It's hard for someone in my business who tries to ingratiate himself with everybody to do something that you know when you do it, you're going to have some people not like it," he said. "We as public servants would be better off not worrying about everybody not liking us, because it's easy to be around here and get reelected and reelected and reelected and not take stands on much of anything."
Read more about Reid's combative strategy in taking on Trump and how Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will replace him in leading Senate Democrats at New York. Catherine Garcia
Trump adviser says lack of celebrities at inauguration won't be a big deal: 'This is not Woodstock'
Donald Trump may have hosted a show called The Celebrity Apprentice for seven seasons, firing everyone from disgraced former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich to famous mom of eight Kate Gosselin, but it doesn't bother him that his inauguration team is struggling to find anyone with name recognition to participate in the festivities.
"You know, this is not Woodstock," inaugural committee communications director Boris Epshteyn told CNN's New Day on Tuesday. "It's not Summer Jam. It's not a concert. It's not about celebrities. As Donald Trump tweeted himself, it's about the people. That's what we're concentrated on." Epshteyn previously denied reports that the inaugural committee has offered A-listers everything from ambassadorships to cold, hard cash in exchange for performances, and promised entertainers will be announced soon. "We'll absolutely be rolling more out," he said. "No question about it." One performer has been confirmed: Jackie Evancho, 16, the singer who at age 10 placed second on the fifth season of America's Got Talent.
While the stars might not be flocking to D.C., thousands of protesters are planning on marching in Washington for the inauguration, and Epshteyn told New Day they're "welcome to do so" as long as they "do so within all laws, rules, and regulations." The Trump team is "here to hear their concerns," he added, and "we hope some of those will come to D.C., change their mind, [and] instead of protesting come celebrate with us." Catherine Garcia
The New York attorney general's office said Tuesday that Donald Trump won't be able to close down his charitable foundation after all.
"The Trump foundation is still under investigation by this office and cannot legally dissolve until that investigation is complete," said Amy Spitalnick, a spokeswoman for New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Trump said over the weekend he would dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation, amid criticism from many who believe it will be a conflict of interest once he is inaugurated. Schneiderman launched the investigation several months ago, after The Washington Post reported on the some of the foundation's purchases — including an enormous, $20,000 painting of Trump.
On Nov. 18, someone using an email address from the foundation's law firm posted to the GuideStar nonprofit monitoring website the foundation's 2015 tax filing, which showed that Trump used the charity to settle lawsuits and make a $25,000 political contribution, The Associated Press reports. While the tax filing reveals the foundation violated regulations against using money and assets to benefit Trump and his family in 2015 and previous years, it does not go into detail about the infractions, AP says. Catherine Garcia
On Monday night's Kelly File, Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly took to task the critics who feign horror at President-elect Donald Trump's choosiness when it comes to media access. Trump famously blacklisted certain news organizations during his campaign, and he has yet to hold a formal news conference since winning the presidency nearly two months ago.
When a panelist mentioned Trump's "blacklist against reporters," Kelly was quick to cut in that "Barack Obama had a blacklist against reporters who happened to work at this news channel," referring to Fox News. She then explained that she asked Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, "50 ways from Sunday" to appear on her show, but Clinton steadfastly declined.
Why does Kelly think she never snagged the interview? "The reason, I think, was [Clinton] was scared," Kelly said, "but also, her team didn't want to 'legitimize' Fox News. And yet people who didn't call her out at all are now shocked and horrified that Donald Trump might not sit with certain news reporters or organizations." Watch the full discussion below. Kimberly Alters