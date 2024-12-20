Putin says Russia isn't weakened by Syria setback

Russia had been one of the key backers of Syria's ousted Assad regime

Vladimir Putin gives annual end-of-year news conference
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual end-of-year news conference on Dec. 19, 2024
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia was winning in Ukraine and wasn't "weakened" by the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a key ally. Russia was negotiating with all major groups in Syria to retain its key naval and air bases in the country, Putin said in his marathon end-of-year press conference. But Moscow has been seen transferring a lot of its military equipment from Syria to its other Middle East "military foothold" in eastern Libya, The New York Times said.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

