Trump slams GM for manufacturing Chevy Cruze in Mexico. GM points out it's made in Ohio.

President-elect Donald Trump issued a pointed warning to General Motors on Tuesday for manufacturing its Chevrolet Cruze in Mexico, suggesting on Twitter that he'd slap the auto manufacturer with a "big border tax" if it didn't bring manufacturing back to the U.S.:
General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017
As it turns out, Chevrolet Cruze sedans sold in the U.S. aren't made in Mexico, but in Ohio. Shortly after Trump tweeted his demands at GM, the car manufacturer issued a fact-check of sorts on the president-elect's claims:
JUST IN : GM says Chevy Cruze, which Trump earlier criticized for being "Mexican made" & sold "tax free across border", is made in Ohio. pic.twitter.com/oh66pKfdiB
— CNBC (@CNBC) January 3, 2017
Still, Trump's erroneous social media blast had an effect. Following Trump's tweet and before the markets opened Tuesday, shares of GM fell 1 percent. After GM clarified its manufacturing activity in Mexico, its shares rebounded the full 1 percent.
GM is just the latest target of Trump's efforts to keep jobs in the U.S. and rebuild American manufacturing. He previously singled out Ford and Carrier. Becca Stanek
Ford announced Tuesday that it's canceled its plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico. Instead, the second-largest American automaker will invest $700 million in a plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, adding 700 jobs.
Ford CEO Mark Fields made a point to clarify Ford did not "cut a deal" with President-elect Donald Trump, but rather "did it for our business." However, Fields did seemingly give a nod to Trump's pro-business interests when explaining why Ford had its change of heart. "Our announcements today are really a vote of confidence in the economy," he said.
Trump singled out Ford several times during his presidential campaign for moving jobs to Mexico, and he'd promised to slap a 35 percent tariff on Ford automobiles manufactured in Mexico and sold in the U.S.. Within minutes of Ford's announcement, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway was celebrating. Becca Stanek
#AmericaFirst https://t.co/seGmW3w36Q
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 3, 2017
The human body has one more organ than anyone had originally thought.
The organ, called the mesentery, is nestled in the digestive system and was originally mistaken to be several separate structures, Science Alert reports. New research, though, has revealed that the organ is actually all a single continuous piece of the same whole and an argument for its reclassification as an organ has been presented in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Medical texts like Gray's Anatomy have already been updated to reflect the discovery.
Mesentery: Researchers Reclassify Part of Digestive System as Organhttps://t.co/Qrn72bxfvE#anatomy #medicine #health #science #human pic.twitter.com/hSZl6dg7Fi
— BreakingScienceNews (@scinewscom) December 23, 2016
"The anatomic description that had been laid down over 100 years of anatomy was incorrect," said J. Calvin Coffey, a researcher who worked on understanding the new organ. "This organ is far from fragmented and complex. It is simply one continuous structure."
The mesentery is "a double fold of peritoneum — the lining of the abdominal cavity — that attaches our intestine to the wall of our abdomen, and keeps everything locked in place," Science Alert reports. Understanding further what exactly the mesentery does is the next step.
"Now we have established anatomy and the structure, the next step is the function. If you understand the function you can identify abnormal function, and then you have disease. Put them all together and you have the field of mesenteric science … the basis for a whole new area of science," said Coffey. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump voiced dissatisfaction over Republicans' vote behind closed doors Monday to curb the powers of an independent ethics office that was established nearly a decade ago. "With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority[?]" Trump tweeted. He added that Republicans should "focus on tax reform, healthcare, and so many other things of far greater importance."
Should the House rules package be adopted on Tuesday, as expected, the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) will be renamed the Office of Congressional Complaint Review, and it will be placed under the oversight of the House Ethics Committee.
so, here we are on day 1 of 115th congress, and the president elect is taking a stand against his own party’s weakening of the ethics cmte
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2017
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) opposed the amendment and reportedly spoke out against it during the conference meeting Monday, The Washington Post reports. Jeva Lange
Kellyanne Conway insists gutting the independent ethics office in no way contradicts Trump's pledge to 'drain the swamp'
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway insisted Tuesday on Today that House Republicans' vote to strip an independent ethics office's power is not at all at odds with President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to "drain the swamp" of Washington, D.C. Though Conway wasn't able to say whether the new office would be totally independent of Congress, the very body the office is tasked with policing, she was confident the arrangement would solve some existing problems.
For starters, Conway said, the office would "cut down on the overzealousness" the Office of Congressional Ethics has displayed in investigating "consumer complaints." Conway claimed that the OCE, which was created in 2008, has made "100 complaints," though the official tally of complaints the office has forwarded to the House Ethics Committee is actually 68.
While the new office will still allow constituents to make consumer complaints, Conway said those complaints will no longer be allowed to be made anonymously. "Many of these people, members and their staffers who have been under investigation, have complained about their due process rights being violated and being compromised," Conway said. "So they need protections as well." As the process is set up right now, the OCE can release its findings to the public even if the House Ethics Committee decides not to pursue a complaint against a member.
Conway said the full Congress will have a chance to vote on the issue Tuesday. On Monday, House Republicans voted 119-74 in favor of gutting the independent ethics panel.
Catch Conway's full defense of the vote below. Becca Stanek
The 115th Congress convenes on Tuesday, and it will be the most racially diverse ever, with record numbers of Hispanics, African-Americans, Asian-Americans, and women of color across both chambers. Here is a glance at what it all looks like. Jeva Lange
The Senate
Republicans control the Senate with a 52-48 advantage. The average years of service for members of the Senate is just over 10 years. The average age of a senator is 61.8 years.
Women outnumber men in the Senate freshman class for the first time ever, The Wall Street Journal reports. Of the seven incoming senators, four are women (all four are Democrats). They boost the number of women in the Senate to a new record, 21, up from 20 in the last Congress.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is the first Indian-American and second African-American female senator. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is the first Latina in the Senate. The Senate will also have its first Thai-American, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.); Duckworth is also only the second Asian-American senator and the first female senator to have served a combat role in the United States Army.
The House
Republicans hold the House with a 241-194 majority. The average years of service for a House member in 9.3 years, or 4.6 terms. The average age of representatives is 57.8 years.
White men make up 87 percent of House Republicans, nearly reflecting the race of the people who voted them into office — 87 percent of President-elect Donald Trump's votes came from whites last year, The Wall Street Journal reports. The New York Times adds that "nearly two-thirds of current House Republicans have never served with a Republican president and their entire time in Washington has been spent fighting the executive branch.”
White men only make up 41 percent of House Democrats, a number that has dropped 2 percentage points since the last Congress. Seven Hispanic Democrats were elected to the House for the first time, The Hill reports: Nanette Barragán (Calif.), Salud Carbajal (Calif.), Lou Correa (Calif.), Adriano Espaillat (N.Y.), Ruben Kihuen (Nev.), Darren Soto (Fla.), and Vicente Gonzalez (Texas).
The House of Representatives will also swear in its first Indian-American woman, Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).
Turkish media releases video allegedly showing nightclub gunman filming himself in popular city square
The hunt for the gunman who killed 39 people at a New Year's Eve party in Istanbul intensified on Tuesday with the release of what may be the shooter's "selfie video," ABC News reports. Turkish media, including the state-run Anadolu Agency, circulated the footage, which reportedly shows the nightclub gunman filming himself on his cell phone in a popular Istanbul square:
Turkish media have published a "selfie video" of a man they say is the gunman who killed 39 people in the Istanbul nightclub attack pic.twitter.com/4loEp5BClx
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 3, 2017
It is unclear if the video was taken before or after the attack.
Turkish media also reports that the shooter has been identified and is from Central Asia. The man reportedly came to Turkey last November with his wife and two children, who have been detained. Jeva Lange
In a Dec. 5 meeting between President-elect Donald Trump's transition team and Department of Homeland Security officials, Trump's representatives requested a broad selection of documents and analysis, including the federal resources available to build border walls, a list of all executive orders President Obama issued regarding immigration, and any changes made to files on foreign-born adults brought to the U.S. illegally as children and granted temporary protections by Obama, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing an internal DHS memo.
A DHS official told Reuters that the department interpreted the request about changes made to migrant records, including for reasons of protecting civil rights or civil liberties, as a signal to federal workers not to tamper with data to protect immigrants, especially those protected by the DADA program, whose applications include addresses and other information that could potentially be used to deport the young immigrants if Trump reversed Obama's policies. The DHS memo also suggested that Trump wants to ramp up a program of aerial surveillance by National Guard pilots that was downsized under Obama but is popular with conservatives.
The DHS also provided the Trump team with cost estimates for building fencing along both America's southern and northern borders, and a Canada wall — which Trump has not pushed for — is considerably cheaper, at $3.3 billion along 452 miles, or $4.1 million per mile. The Mexico border wall, which Trump has promised to build, would cost $11.37 billion for 413 miles of fencing, or $11.2 million per mile, because it would be aimed at keeping out pedestrians, not just vehicles. Peter Weber