Macy's to close 68 stores and cut 10,000 jobs

On Wednesday, Macy's announced it will close 68 stores and cut more than 10,000 jobs.
The company said in a press release it expects to lay off 3,900 employees as a result of the stores shuttering and 6,200 more by streamlining its management team. Macy's also issued an earnings report showing comparable stores sales dropped 2.1 percent last quarter, which caused the company's stock to dip nearly 10 percent in after-hours trading Wednesday.
Macy's said the affected stores will all be closed by mid-year, and any savings will be invested in its digital business and marketing its Bluemercury and Macy's Backstage brands. Mark Cohen, a Columbia Business School professor, told CNN Money he expects to see closures and layoffs an ongoing trend in 2017, adding that brick-and-mortar stores have been "unwilling to fully acknowledge the reality of their business performance." Catherine Garcia
After years of trying to find their mother, sisters Starla Medlock, 43, and Jeannie Toomey, 42, gave up, figuring the limited information they had would never lead them to her. Then, on Dec. 30, Medlock received a Facebook message from a man named Mark Szarmach — her mother's new husband.
Szarmach tracked Medlock down on social media after discovering her married name, and he recognized a baby photo she posted — it was the same picture his wife, Lani Szarmach, has carried in her wallet for the past 42 years. When Lani and her ex-husband divorced in the mid-1970s, they were living in England; the girls' father received full custody and brought them back to the U.S., where they lost touch with their mother.
The family reunited Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, and Medlock told ABC News when she locked eyes with her mother for the first time in decades, "It felt like time stood still. It just stopped." The meeting also had a major impact on her sister. "I felt like that piece in my heart was just filling up," Toomey said. "It was no longer a void there." As for Lani, who is from Thailand, she wants to make up for lost time in the kitchen, telling ABC News, "I've waited so long to cook for them." Catherine Garcia
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) may have cut Bill Stepien loose in the wake of the Bridgegate scandal, but he's found a home in the incoming Donald Trump administration.
On Wednesday, Trump announced that Stepien, who joined his campaign over the summer, will serve as White House political director and deputy assistant to the president. Stepien was Christie's manager during both of his gubernatorial campaigns and was part of his senior staff, but after documents were released in January 2014 that detailed lane shutdowns on the George Washington Bridge in order to punish Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich (D) for refusing to endorse Christie's re-election, the governor said emails showed Stepien had "callous indifference" for Sokolich, NJ.com reports. Christie not only banished him from his circle and said he "lost confidence" in his judgment, but also removed him from jobs in New Jersey GOP and the Republican Governors Association.
Stepien was not charged in the scandal, but a person prosecuted for his role in the scheme said Stepien was aware of what was going on and prosecutors suggested that he was a driving force behind the culture in Christie's office that led to the misconduct. Catherine Garcia
Through the new nonprofit organization he will lead when his time at the White House is over, Vice President Joe Biden wants to start a "national conversation" about the high price of cancer drugs.
On Wednesday, Biden said his goal is to "get Congress and advocacy groups in to make sure these treatments are accessible for everyone, including these vulnerable underserved populations, and that we have a more rational way of paying for them while promoting innovation." His son, Beau, died of brain cancer in May 2015, and Biden was tasked by President Obama to head the administration's "cancer moonshot" initiative. The nonprofit will be based in either Washington, D.C., or Wilmington, Delaware, and will focus on "moonshot" issues, like increasing participation in clinical trials and encouraging cancer researchers to share their data. Biden said he also wants to reduce racial disparities in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Catherine Garcia
Should the California Legislature need help resisting "any attempts to roll back" the progress the state has made, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will be there to serve as as an adviser and to offer outside counsel.
Legislative leaders announced Holder's new role on Wednesday. The progress the state wants to protect specifically revolves around health care, immigration issues, civil rights, and climate change, and "with the upcoming change in administrations, we expect that there will be extraordinary challenges for California in the uncertain times ahead," California Senate leader Kevin de León and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a statement.
Democrats control the California governor's office and both houses in the state's Legislature, and when necessary, Holder, now a partner at the law firm Covington & Burling, will work with the state attorney general. His firm will also look at any changes to federal law and how they will affect California. Holder has been critical of President-elect Donald Trump, and in October called him "dangerous" for saying he would "order the DOJ/FBI to act on his command." Catherine Garcia
President-elect Donald Trump and his top advisers are working on a plan to restructure the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Central Intelligence Agency, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence was founded in 2004, primarily to help intelligence agencies coordinate efforts in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. A person close to the Trump transition team told WSJ that according to Trump, the office has become "bloated and politicized," and the president-elect believes the intelligence community is attempting to undermine his win by saying Russians hacked Democratic groups before the presidential election. When it comes to the CIA, the team wants to cut back on staffing at headquarters and send more people into field posts. Trump has regularly attacked U.S. intelligence agencies on Twitter, dismissing their hacking assessments, and one of his advisers is retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who was pushed out of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2013 by Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and others.
On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that he believed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who claims he did not receive the information his website leaked from Russia. Since 2012, Assange has lived at the Ecuadorean embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden on rape allegations. Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) said there are two sides to choose from — "some guy living in an embassy on the run from the law.... who has a history of undermining American democracy and releasing classified information to put our troops at risk, or the 17 intelligence agencies sworn to defend us. I'm going with them." Catherine Garcia
NASA is planning two missions to asteroids in the early 2020s to explore the solar system's origins, the space agency announced Wednesday.
The first mission, Lucy, is slated to head for the Trojan asteroids in Jupiter's orbit in 2021. The asteroids are thought to be from the solar system's earliest days, which is why scientists named the mission after humans' famous 3.2-million-year-old relative, Lucy.
Then, in 2023, the Psyche mission will launch destined for what NASA describes as a "giant metal asteroid" called Psyche 16, which is nearly "three times farther away from the sun than is the Earth." Psyche 16 is composed of iron and nickel, just like Earth's core, and scientists think it could be the core of an early planet.
"Lucy will observe primitive remnants from farther out in the solar system, while Psyche will directly observe the interior of a planetary body," said NASA planetary science director Jim Green. "These additional pieces of the puzzle will help us understand how the sun and its family of planets formed, changed over time, and became places where life could develop and be sustained — and what the future may hold."
The missions, selected from five possible endeavors, are part of NASA's Discovery Program. Becca Stanek
Mitch McConnell now says the American people 'will not tolerate' politicians blocking a Supreme Court nominee
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has apparently moved on from blocking Supreme Court nominees now that Republicans are in charge. At a press conference Wednesday, McConnell scoffed at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) suggestion that Democrats would oppose the GOP's nominee "tooth and nail" if they "don't appoint someone who's really good." "I think that's something the American people simply will not tolerate," McConnell said, noting that while it's okay to block a nominee for the entirety of a president's last year in office — effectively forcing his nominee out of the running — it's a step too far to not confirm a nominee "at all."
Watch McConnell keep a straight face through the irony below. Becca Stanek
McConnell: "The American people simply will not tolerate" Democrats blocking Trump's SCOTUS nominee https://t.co/9b6sqFrQTM
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 4, 2017