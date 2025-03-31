Discount stores were thriving. How did they stumble?

Blame Walmart — and inflation

Discount "dollar stores" were booming not so long ago, reaching into small towns and urban neighborhoods across the country. No longer: Dollar Tree last week announced the sale of its Family Dollar subsidiary for a fraction of what the company paid to buy the business a decade ago.

Dollar Tree purchased Family Dollar for $8.5 billion. Now Family Dollar is being sold to two private equity firms for $1 billion, "far less" than Dollar Tree originally paid for the chain in 2015, said MarketWatch. What happened? Low-income shoppers "wrestling with inflation" cut back on their spending with the discount chains. But the sector was also plagued with "too many store openings, poorly maintained stores and pricing."



