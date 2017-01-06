CIA, FBI, NSA agree Putin tried to 'help President-elect Trump's election chances'

The Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the National Security Agency on Friday released a declassified report about the 2016 Russian hacks of the Democratic National Committee and the emails of Hillary Clinton's campaign chair, John Podesta. The report concludes: "Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election. Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency."
The report added, "Putin and the Russian government aspired to help President-elect Trump's election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him." The report also cited the intentional use of "paid social media users or 'trolls'" to influence the election.
All three agencies were in agreement on the findings, though Trump himself has cast doubt: After receiving a more detailed, classified report earlier Friday regarding the findings, Trump released a statement asserting "there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election, including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines." The agencies added in their report that even "high confidence in a judgment does not imply that the assessment is a fact or a certainty."
You can read the full declassified report at IC on the Record. Jeva Lange
Paul Ryan says Russia 'clearly tried to meddle' in the election, but Trump won 'fair and square'
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) issued a strong statement against Russia on Friday, shortly after the CIA, FBI, and NSA released a declassified report on Russian hacking during the U.S. presidential election. "Russia has a track record of working against our interests, and they clearly tried to meddle in our political system," Ryan said in a statement. "I strongly condemn outside interference in our elections, which we must work to prevent moving forward."
In the second paragraph of his statement, Ryan echoed President-elect Donald Trump's statement from earlier Friday, in which he maintained Russia had "absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election." Ryan, like Trump, also reiterated that no evidence indicates Russia interfered in the "voting or balloting process." "We cannot allow partisans to exploit this report in an attempt to delegitimize the president-elect's victory," Ryan said. "Donald Trump won this election fair and square because he heard the voices of Americans who felt forgotten."
The report released Friday concluded that "Putin and the Russian government aspired to help President-elect Trump's election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him." Becca Stanek
Fort Lauderdale airport shooting comes amid Florida debate about allowing open carry in airports
A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale airport in south Florida on Friday afternoon, killing five and injuring at least a dozen others. His gun, officials say, had been stored in his checked baggage, and he loaded it in the bathroom after claiming his bag before turning on the crowd.
The incident is likely to complicate the debate around new legislation in the state that would repeal "laws forbidding guns on college campuses, in airport terminals, and at government meetings," the Tallahassee Democrat writes.
While similar open carry attempts have failed to pass in recent years, state Sen. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) is considered "one of the legislature's fiercest opponents to gun-free zones."
"If you want to kill as many people as possible before the cops arrive, then you are likely to go to a place where law-abiding citizens can't carry," Steube said last month. "That's what we've seen, time and time again, and why I think we shouldn't have [gun-free zones]."
Not everyone agrees: "I am not aware of one iota of data that indicates presidents, police chiefs, students, or teachers want guns on campus," said state Rep. Evan Jenne (D-Broward). "It is not a sound policy. It is politicians trying to placate their base, but it is not where we are as a state." Jeva Lange
The Trump Organization's outstanding bills on its new Washington, D.C., hotel total more than $5 million, The Washington Post reported Friday. In a follow-up from its report Thursday, the Post revealed that a third company has moved to protest a lack of payment for work on Trump International Hotel. Three days before Christmas, AES Electrical filed a lien claiming it's owed about $2.1 million.
The company claims it went into overdrive to help President-elect Donald Trump finish up his big hotel ahead of schedule, sending "45 members of its staff to work 12-hour shifts for nearly 50 consecutive days to get the lights, electrical, and fire systems prepared on time," the Post reported. Around the same time that Trump's hotel was announced as completed "under budget and ahead of schedule," AES says it stopped receiving payments from the Trump Organization and its construction manager.
AES is the third business to file a lien regarding the property: Family-owned plumbing company Joseph J. Magnolia, Inc. claims it's out $2.98 million, and A&D Construction says it's owed $79,000 for work on the hotel.
A representative for the Trump Organization wrote in an email to The Washington Post that "the filing of nominal liens at the conclusion of construction is not uncommon as part of the close out process." For more on the story, head over to The Washington Post. Becca Stanek
Shots were fired at Florida's Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, The Washington Post reports. Five people have been killed, a law official said, and over a dozen other people have been injured, a local mayor told CNN.
The suspect is believed to have been a lone shooter and possibly a member of the military, and is currently in custody. Broward Commissioner Chip LaMarca said the gunman was a passenger on a flight from Canada and had the weapon in his checked bag. He took the gun into the bathroom to load before opening fire in the baggage area:
There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area.
— Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017
Planes are not allowed to enter or leave Fort Lauderdale for the time being. Planes en route to the airport have been diverted to other Florida landing strips and flights scheduled to leave the airport have been grounded.
President-elect Donald Trump responded to the news of the attack:
Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer was at the airport at the time of the incident, and confirmed the reports. Jeva Lange
I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
The police said there is one shooter and five victims.
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am.
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
This is a breaking story and has been updated throughout.
Following intelligence briefing, Trump clarifies Russian hacking had 'absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election'
President-elect Donald Trump met with the heads of the CIA and FBI and the director of national intelligence on Friday to discuss a 50-page classified report about the Russian hacking last year, which Trump had accused of being a "political witch hunt" earlier on Friday. Trump has long been dismissive of reports pinning the hacks of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign chair John Podesta on Russia, but he called the meeting "constructive" in a statement:
BREAKING: Trump releases statement after meeting with intelligence community leaders pic.twitter.com/vG5oKMqyue
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 6, 2017
"While Russia, China, and other countries and outside groups are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses, and organizations … there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines," Trump said, leaving it unclear if he now firmly agrees that Russia was behind the attack.
Trump added that he plans to "appoint a team to give me a plan [to combat cyberattacks] within 90 days of taking office," but that "the methods, tools, and tactics … should not be a public discussion." Jeva Lange
Just when you might have thought good old fashioned Twitter fights were done for, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and former Hillary Clinton campaign press secretary Brian Fallon locked horns. Then Sean Hannity jumped in, for good measure.
It started with Scarborough tweeting about a leaked classified intelligence report that revealed top Russian officials celebrating Donald Trump winning the election:
Did the Intel community or the Obama White House leak this 50 page classified document? https://t.co/0GSErfpGGk
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 6, 2017
That set Fallon off. He began by linking to Scarborough's original tweet:
The public has a right to know this.https://t.co/Wez1wqJ3gs
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 6, 2017
Scarborough hit back:
The public should know this. When it becomes unclassified. Documents are marked classified for a reason. https://t.co/n78QF9xGmd
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 6, 2017
Fallon responded: "You routinely treated leaked reports [about] Clinton as fact. Now bad report for Trump emerges [and] your concern is leaks." As an extra zinger, Fallon added, "I hope [Scarborough] gets his interview with Trump. The man has earned it." (Meanwhile, on his own account, Scarborough tweeted: "What a shock. Clinton staffers have a casual attitude toward the reckless passing around of classified documents.")
With the ball back in his court, Scarborough wrote:
Trump is dead wrong on Russia and I've always said it. What you state here is misleading at best. A lie at worst. Give up. #WisconsinNice https://t.co/NP4BK6WJ5X
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 6, 2017
But the show isn't over until Sean Hannity sings:
Joe, what's really repulsive is the pathetically low ratings you have on network that colluded with @HillaryClinton. https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017
Joe, Is it a betrayal and repulsive that you keep asking Fox to hire you without telling your current employer? https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017
Joe, so did you go to @realDonaldTrump s New Year's Eve party or not? Is lying "repulsive"? https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017
Scarborough, a word of advice: When it doubt, never hurts to just quote some Lincoln. Jeva Lange
Not even the South is exempt from brutal winter weather this weekend. A winter storm warning for Friday and Saturday stretching from "eastern Alabama through north Georgia, including Atlanta, and into the Carolinas and part of Virginia," has prompted several states to cancel school, The Associated Press reported Friday. In North Carolina, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's inauguration activities slated for Saturday have been canceled, and both Alabama and Georgia have issued emergency declarations. Most areas of the affected southern states are expected to receive about 4 inches of snow, with central North Carolina bracing for as much as 7 inches in some areas.
The weather isn't looking much better out west either. In some areas of Wyoming, temperatures dropped as low as minus 44 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday morning, with wind chills in some areas dropping to minus 56 degrees. Officials have asked people to limit their time outside and avoid unnecessary travel because of the threat of frostbite or hypothermia.
In other words, this weekend might be a great time to binge on some Netflix. Becca Stanek