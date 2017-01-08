In a powerful Golden Globes speech, Meryl Streep defends Hollywood, the press

Meryl Streep, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Golden Globes, used her platform to remind people of the importance of the creative arts and to slam Donald Trump's "performance" while on the campaign trail.
At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
Hollywood, foreigners, and the press are the "most vilified segments in American society right now," she said. "But who are we, and what is Hollywood anyway? It's just a bunch of people from other places." Streep noted that she is from New Jersey, and pointed out other heavyweights from Ohio, South Carolina, and Israel. "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you'll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts," she said.
Streep went on to share that she can't get Trump's public mocking of a reporter with a disability, The New York Times' Serge Kovaleski, out of her head. "It wasn't in a movie, it was in real life," she said. "The instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone on a public platform, filters down into everybody's life. It gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence, when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose." Streep also said the press needs to hold the powerful to account, "to call them on the carpet for every outrage," and urged the Hollywood community to support the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Streep ended her speech by reminding her fellow actors that it's a "privilege" to act for a living, and shared some words of wisdom by her late friend, Carrie Fisher. "My dear, departed friend Princess Leia once told me, 'Take your broken heart, and make it into art.'" Catherine Garcia
In 2014, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the publisher of a newspaper that was often critical of him in order to work out a deal for positive coverage, Israeli media reports.
Channel 2 says Netanyahu was recorded while negotiating with Arnon Mozes, publisher of Yediot Aharonot. Netanyahu reportedly proposed helping the struggling newspaper out by slashing the circulation of its main competitor, Israel Hayom, and limiting that paper's weekend supplement. Israel Hayom is mostly supportive of Netanyahu, and is backed by billionaire American Sheldon Adelson, a major Republican Party donor and patron of Netanyahu. Channel 2 reports the tape was recorded at the request of Netanyahu's former chief of staff, Ari Harrow, and it was found during an investigation of Harrow on suspicion of financial irregularities.
There is no evidence that any agreement came out of the meeting, but that it likely happened is enough to upset many. "We expect in a democratic country that the journalistic coverage will come from the editorial echelon, from the reporters, the editors — people who are driven by the public good and the supply of information," Prof. Rafi Mann of Ariel University in the West Bank told Israel Radio. Netanyahu, who has been questioned twice by police in the last week as part of a corruption probe, has long had a combative relationship with Israeli media outlets, and previously accused Mozes of orchestrating a "ridiculous campaign of slander" against him, The New York Times reports. Catherine Garcia
While accepting his Golden Globe on Sunday night, The Night Manager's Hugh Laurie made a not-so-subtle jab at the next occupant of the White House.
Laurie received the Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Television Movie award, and said it was "amazing" that his win took place during the "last ever Golden Globes." He's not trying to be gloomy, he explained — it's just anything related to "Hollywood" and a "foreign press" can't last in this new political climate. Listen to Laurie's quip below. Catherine Garcia
Hugh Laurie gets political during his acceptance speech at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/eQY5oQ1Uzh
— Mash Entertainment (@mashentertain) January 9, 2017
A Honolulu cafe owner came under fire for banning Donald Trump supporters. "If you voted for Trump, you cannot eat here," a sign posted by owner Robert Warner said. "No Nazis."
Restaurant owner faces internet backlash over sign aimed at Trump voters https://t.co/zVjQQSDn3b pic.twitter.com/XOYjcnZzTG
— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) December 30, 2016
Warner took the sign down after an online uproar but said his business actually went up, Fox News reports. "If I don't want to serve a Trump person," he said, "I can do that."
An additional 300 U.S. troops will be sent to Afghanistan to assist local forces in fighting the Taliban, Brigadier Gen. Roger Turner told reporters in a conference call this weekend. "We're viewing this as a high-risk mission," Turner said. "We're not in any way viewing this as a noncombat mission, or something to take lightly." This is the first time Marines will be in Helmand province since President Obama declared combat operations in Afghanistan complete at the end of 2014, though about 8,400 U.S. troops have been active in the country throughout 2016.
Meanwhile, the military will also increase its presence in Eastern Europe, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tim Ray, deputy commander of U.S. European Command, announced on Sunday. "Let me be clear," Ray said, "this is one part of our efforts to deter Russian aggression, ensure the territorial integrity of our allies and maintain a Europe that is whole, free, prosperous, and at peace."
Some 2,800 pieces of military equipment to be used by 4,000 U.S. troops have arrived in the German port of Bremerhaven in recent days. The United States already has 70,000 service members in Europe and maintains a substantially more powerful, better-equipped, and better-funded military than Russia. Bonnie Kristian
President Obama did not misjudge possible threats from Russia, he said Sunday in an interview with ABC News, but did not realize the risk of digital election interference.
"I don't think I underestimated [Russian President Vladimir Putin]," Obama mused, "but I think that I underestimated the degree to which, in this new information age, it is possible for misinformation, for cyberhacking and so forth, to have an impact on our open societies, our open systems, to insinuate themselves into our democratic practices in ways that I think are accelerating."
Obama was speaking in response to this week's report from the FBI, NSA, and CIA that the Russian government hacked Democratic targets in an effort to manipulate the U.S. presidential election, a conclusion Trump rejected until Sunday. Obama also expressed his concern that some Republicans have "more confidence in Vladimir Putin than fellow Americans because those fellow Americans were Democrats. That cannot be." Bonnie Kristian
A Texas man named Ross Lebeau spent three days in jail in December because law enforcement confused cat litter with methamphetamine and arrested him on drug charges. LeBeau had a bag of litter in his car which cops noticed during a routine traffic stop. The litter tested positive for meth in two field tests (false positives are an endemic problem with roadside test kits), and Lebeau was arrested.
Then, the Harris County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release boasting that the arrest "may have kept our children and loved ones free from being introduced to drugs." But, as a lab test later revealed, they actually only saved the children from kitty litter.
A Texas man was cleared after police mistook cat litter for Crystal Meth. https://t.co/5OXkZ2tVms pic.twitter.com/oABTSkRqv8
— Complex (@Complex) January 8, 2017
Lebeau's case was eventually dismissed and he is now attempting to clear his arrest record. "People have been calling me a kingpin or a drug lord," he said. "They thought they had the biggest bust in Harris County. This was the bust of the year for them." Bonnie Kristian
President-elect Donald Trump now accepts the conclusion of the FBI, NSA, and CIA that the Russian government hacked Democratic targets in an attempt to influence the American presidential election, incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday.
Trump "is not denying that entities in Russia were behind this particular hacking campaign," Priebus said in an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox. Priebus also reported that Trump has asked U.S. intelligence agencies for recommendations on how to respond to the hacks, and depending on their input, "actions may be taken."
Earlier this week, Trump still maintained his longstanding position that allegations of Russian election meddling — especially successful interference — are a "political witch hunt" designed to detract from his victory. President Obama already retaliated against Russia with a package of sanctions. Bonnie Kristian