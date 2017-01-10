Seth Meyers: Donald Trump is the 'Meryl Streep of having thin skin'

Seth Meyers is trying to figure out if Donald Trump's tweets are "calculated distractions or the ramblings of an unhinged narcissist," and it sounds like he's decided it's a combination of both.

On Monday's Late Night, Meyers brought up Trump posting on Twitter that Meryl Streep is "over-rated," following her pointed speech against him at Sunday's Golden Globes. "Over-rated?" Meyers asked. "She's so good people use her to compliment people in other professions, like LeBron James is the Meryl Streep of basketball, or Donald Trump is the Meryl Streep of having thin skin." Meyers is certain that Trump would rather have people talking about this war of words as opposed to his feud with intelligence officials who say Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign to help Trump win the election.