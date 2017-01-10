Seth Meyers: Donald Trump is the 'Meryl Streep of having thin skin'

Seth Meyers is trying to figure out if Donald Trump's tweets are "calculated distractions or the ramblings of an unhinged narcissist," and it sounds like he's decided it's a combination of both.
On Monday's Late Night, Meyers brought up Trump posting on Twitter that Meryl Streep is "over-rated," following her pointed speech against him at Sunday's Golden Globes. "Over-rated?" Meyers asked. "She's so good people use her to compliment people in other professions, like LeBron James is the Meryl Streep of basketball, or Donald Trump is the Meryl Streep of having thin skin." Meyers is certain that Trump would rather have people talking about this war of words as opposed to his feud with intelligence officials who say Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign to help Trump win the election.
He went on to knock Trump for saying WikiLeaks had no effect on the election, while mentioning them more than 100 times during public events, and suggested that Trump may not be surrounding himself with the most ethical or competent people (like accused plagiarist Monica Crowley, his pick for senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council). That's why it's of the upmost importance to have his nominees properly vetted, not rammed through like the GOP wants, Meyers said — otherwise, we might one day have a secretary of state named Joey No Socks. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
Donald Trump says the inauguration is causing a dress shortage in D.C. Boutique owners say otherwise.
Women of Washington, D.C., likely terrified by Donald Trump's gleeful announcement that because of the inauguration there are no dresses left in any of the stores, have nothing to worry about — several boutiques say they have enough outfits to keep everyone clothed.
On Monday, Trump said that "all the dress shops are sold out in Washington," but People called a handful of stores that sell gowns and other fancy frocks, and they revealed that interest in dresses for the inauguration is tepid at best. "No, we're not sold out," Mae Ship, owner of D.C. Mae's Dress Boutique, said. "We have 200 dresses, if not more, in stock." Anastasia Thomas, an employee at the shop Betsy Fisher, told People they have "not gotten a huge influx of traffic specifically related to shopping for inaugural dresses."
Peter Marx, owner of Saks Jandel, explained the situation in starker terms. "There's never been less demand for inaugural ballgowns in my 38 years," he said. "Never ever has it been less for the inaugural." Sad! Catherine Garcia
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), former civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), and Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, will all testify against Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), Donald Trump's attorney general nominee, when his confirmation hearings start Tuesday.
Booker told MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Monday he would be "breaking a pretty long Senate tradition" by testifying. "We've seen Jeff Sessions... consistently voting against or speaking out against key ideals of the Voting Rights Acts, taking measures to try to block criminal justice reform," he said. "He has a posture and a positioning that I think represent a real danger to our country." While a U.S. Attorney in the 1980s, Sessions was accused by former Justice Department colleagues of making racist comments, and he was denied a federal judgeship. "The attorney general is responsible for ensuring the fair administration of justice, and based on his record, I lack confidence that Sen. Sessions can honor this duty," Booker said.
Several civil rights organizations have criticized Sessions over his opposition to the expansion of gay rights, legalization of marijuana for medical use, legal abortion, and embryonic stem cell research. The NAACP has called him a "threat to desegregation and the Voting Rights Act," and Booker opposes his stonewalling of "bipartisan criminal justice reform" and his "efforts earlier in his career to deny citizens voting rights." Catherine Garcia
The Clemson Tigers squeaked past the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday night to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship, 35-31. Clemson (14-1) was the underdog in the match, but the Tigers sealed their thrilling come-from-behind victory with quarterback Deshaun Watson's two-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with 1 second on the clock, after a surprise onside kick. Watson, playing in his last college game, completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards. This was Alabama's (14-1) first loss in 26 games, and Clemson's first national championship since 1981, and second ever.
The Crimson Tide beat Clemson in last year's similarly riveting college football championship game. Peter Weber
In a regulatory filing late Monday, Yahoo announced that assuming it completes its $4.8 billion sale to Verizon, it will change its name to Altaba and half its board of directors — including CEO Marissa Mayer, co-founder David Filo, and chairman Maynard Webb — will step down. Eric Brantd, a former CFO at Broadcom and new Yahoo board member, was named as chairman, effective immediately. The departures are "not due to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company's operations, policies, or practices," Yahoo said in its Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
Verizon executives have recently cast doubt on the Yahoo purchase, announced last July, before two high-profile hacking episodes. But if the sale goes through, Yahoo's biggest remaining assets will be its 35.5 percent stake in Yahoo Japan and its 15 percent share of Chinese internet juggernaut Alibaba — the apparent seed for the new name. "Still," The New York Times notes, "Altaba is certainly an unusual name — and it also happens to be close to 'Al-Taba,' apparently a manufacturer of scissors based in Pakistan." To be fair, Yahoo is also pretty similar to mysterious chocolate drink Yoo-hoo, and that didn't stop the internet powerhouse from doing quite well for itself for more than a decade. Peter Weber
The confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos, the billionaire proponent of taxpayer-funded vouchers for private and religious schools chosen by Donald Trump as his education secretary nominee, has been postponed.
Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and ranking member Patty Murray (D-Wash.) released a statement Monday saying the hearing, originally set to take place Wednesday morning, has been rescheduled to Jan. 17 at 5 p.m, and the timing change came "at the request of the Senate leadership to accommodate the Senate schedule." The Office of Government Ethics has not completed its review of DeVos and her financial holdings and any potential conflicts of interests, and this was a concern for Democrats. Alexander told The Washington Post in a statement that DeVos is an "outstanding nominee" and "no one doubts that she will be confirmed as education secretary." Catherine Garcia
While Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, was a top executive at ExxonMobil, the company did business through a European subsidiary with three countries under U.S. sanctions as state sponsors of terrorism, filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission show.
The sales were conducted by Infineum, a joint venture with Shell Corporation in which ExxonMobil owned a 50 percent stake, from 2003 to 2005, USA Today reports. Filings from 2006 show the company had $53.2 million in sales to Iran, $600,000 to Sudan, and $1.1 million to Syria over those three years. Tillerson was named senior vice president in 2001, and became president and director in March 2004 and chairman and CEO on Jan. 1, 2006.
ExxonMobil told USA Today that because Infineum was based in Europe, the transactions did not involve any American employees, making them legal. It's likely that the deals, and ExxonMobil's failure to let shareholders know it conducted transactions with state sponsors of terrorism, will be brought up during Tillerson's confirmation hearing Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Catherine Garcia
Authorities in central Colombia say at least seven people were killed and 14 injured Monday when a popular suspension bridge failed.
The bridge, near Villavicencio, is a tourist attraction, and police say it may have turned upside down due to an overload of people, The Associated Press reports; it's a three-day holiday weekend in Colombia, and the bridge was busy. Because the victims spilled down into a gorge 265 feet below, authorities say those who are still alive have severe injuries, and they expect the death toll to rise. First responders say the dead include five adults and two minors. Catherine Garcia