Obama: Race relations are better, but 'all of us have more work to do'

During his farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago, President Obama said race remains a "potent and often divisive force in our society," but things have improved immensely over the past few decades.
"I've lived long enough to know race relations are better than they were 10 or 20 or 30 years ago," he said. "No matter what some folks say, you can see it not just in statistics, but in attitudes of young Americans across the political spectrum. But, we're not where we need to be. All of us have more work to do." The economy doesn't "have to be a zero sum game," the president said, and last year, "incomes rose for all races, all age groups, for men and for women." If we're going to be serious about race going forward, he continued, "we need to uphold laws against discrimination in hiring and in housing and in education and in the criminal justice system. That is what our Constitution and our highest ideals require."
The laws alone won't be enough, though. "Hearts must change," Obama said. "Social attitudes often take generations to change. If our democracy is going to work the way it should in this increasingly diverse nation, then each one of us need to try to heed the advice of a great character in American fiction — Atticus Finch." As the father in To Kill a Mockingbird said, "You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view, until you climb into his skin and walk around in it."
Obama urged blacks and other minority groups to take their "very real struggles for justice" and tie them to the "challenges that a lot of people in this country face," and for whites to "acknowledge that the affects of slavery and Jim Crow didn't suddenly vanish in the '60s, that when minority groups voice discontent, they're not engaging in reverse racism or practicing 'political correctness.' When they wage peaceful protests, they're not demanding special treatment, but the equal treatment that our founders promised." Catherine Garcia
President Obama delivered his farewell address Tuesday night at Chicago's McCormick Place in front of 20,000 people and millions more watching at home.
He opened his speech by telling the American people that his conversations "in living rooms and schools, on farms and factory floors, diners and on distant military outposts" are "what have kept me honest and kept me inspired and kept me going. Every day I have learned from you — you made me a better president and you made me a better man." He touched on highlights of his presidency — taking out Osama bin Laden, an increase in wages and incomes and home values, marriage equality, and securing the right to health insurance for 20 million Americans. "That's what we did, that's what you did, you were the change," he said. "Because of you, by almost every measure, America is a better, stronger place than it was when we started."
Obama praised the men and women in the military, saying it's been the "honor of my lifetime" to serve as commander in chief, as well as intelligence workers and diplomats, mentioning that no foreign terrorist organization has successfully planned and executed an attack on the homeland over the past eight years. "Although Boston and Orlando and San Bernardino and Fort Hood remind us about how dangerous radicalization can be, our law enforcement agencies are more effective and vigilant than ever," he said. "No one who threatens America will ever be safe."
Obama promised to ensure the "peaceful transfer of power from one freely elected president to the next," and reminded the crowd that "our Constitution is a remarkable, beautiful gift. But it's really just a piece of parchment. It has no power on its own. We, the people, give it power — with our participation, and the choices we make. Whether or not we stand up for our freedoms. Whether or not we respect and enforce the rule of law." He implored citizens to always vote, and never stop expanding democracy and human rights around the world. "Rivals like Russia or China cannot match our influence around the world — unless we give up what we stand for, and turn ourselves into just another big country that bullies smaller neighbors," he said. Obama said when he's a private citizen again, he will still serve, and asked Americans to "believe, not in my ability to bring about change — but in yours." Read his entire speech here. Catherine Garcia
Hours after a dossier put together by an alleged former British intelligence official was published online, claiming that the Russian government has been "cultivating, supporting, and assisting" Donald Trump, the president-elect went on Twitter to denounce the document.
"FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!" Trump tweeted. He followed this message with a retweet from the account of Michael Cohen, his special counsel. Cohen tweeted a picture of the front of a U.S. passport and the caption, "I have never been to Prague in my life. #fakenews." He did not explain how showing the cover of a passport proves he has never stepped foot in Prague.
BuzzFeed News posted the report on Tuesday afternoon, making it clear that the claims inside were unverified. The document has been making the rounds for months, with many elected officials, intelligence agents, and journalists having read it, and contains several allegations about sex acts as well as errors regarding company names and Russian neighborhoods. Catherine Garcia
By 2020, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, with Norman Rockwell paintings hanging next to sketches from Indiana Jones, will be open in Los Angeles.
Here's a look at the rendering for George Lucas' $1 billion art museum, expected to open in Expo Park by 2020 https://t.co/pGIMcuEoSB pic.twitter.com/htDCcAuBL1
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 11, 2017
The $1 billion museum will be built in Exposition Park, with the museum's board of directors saying in a statement on Tuesday they chose Los Angeles over San Francisco because it will fulfill "our goal of inspiring, engaging, and educating a broad and diverse visitorship." In his own statement, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that thanks to George Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson, "millions of Angelenos and visitors will enjoy an extraordinary collection anchored in storytelling — an art that carries so much meaning in the history and legacy of Los Angeles."
The museum said it will house works from Edgar Degas, Pierre-August Renoir, and Lucas' own collection, celebrating "the power of visual storytelling in a setting focused on narrative painting, illustration, photography, film, animation, and digital art." Catherine Garcia
A New York judge ruled Tuesday that while Donald Trump's limited vocabulary was used to make demeaning comments about a GOP political consultant on Twitter, what he said did not veer into defamation territory.
Cheri Jacobus filed a $4 million suit against Trump in April, saying her business was harmed after Trump tweeted about her. Jacobus was briefly engaged in talks with the Trump campaign, but never signed on to work with the team, and later publicly spoke about the race. On Feb. 5, Trump blasted Jacobus, calling her "really dumb." He said she went "hostile" after he "turned her down twice," and ended his tweet on a high note: "Major loser, zero credibility!"
Judge Barbara Jaffe ruled that Trump's tweets were opinion, and could not be measured as factual. It was important to take into context the "heated rhetoric" during a "particularly raucous Republican primary," she wrote in a 20-page ruling, and acknowledged that "truth itself has been lost in the cacophony of online and Twitter verbiage to such a degree that it seems to roll of the consciousness like water off a duck's back." She minced no words when it came time to describe Trump's greatest hits of Twitter burns, calling his constant use of "loser," "total loser," and "totally biased loser" a sign his account is "rife with vague and simplistic insults."
Jay Butterman, an attorney for Jacobus, said the ruling gave Trump — who as of Election Day has 75 lawsuits open — a "free pass to trample on the rights of free speech of any critic," and will be appealed. "[This is] a say day for free speech, a sad day for freedom of the press, and a sad day for democracy," he told USA Today. Catherine Garcia
Russian operatives reportedly have "compromising personal and financial information" about President-elect Donald Trump, CNN reported Tuesday, citing U.S. officials. Trump was reportedly informed of this last week when he and President Obama were presented with a joint intelligence report on the Russian cyberattacks ahead of the U.S. presidential election by the four intelligence chiefs: Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers. The two-page synopsis was reportedly only shared with Trump, Obama, and the chairmen and ranking members of House and Senate intelligence committees.
The information was given to the U.S. by a former British intelligence operative, who is considered a "credible" source by U.S. intelligence officials, CNN reports. The FBI is reportedly still investigating the "credibility and accuracy of these allegations." CNN reported the information was included in the intelligence briefing last week to ensure Trump knows "such allegations involving him are circulating among intelligence agencies, senior members of Congress, and other government officials in Washington," and also to prove Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party were not the only targets of Russian hacking, even though though leaks have only targeted them so far.
The Trump transition team repeatedly denied CNN's request for comment. "I have a sense the outgoing administration and intelligence community is setting down the pieces so this must be investigated seriously," a "high-level administration official" told CNN. "I think [the] concern was to be sure that whatever information was out there is put into the system so it is evaluated as it should be and acted upon as necessary."
Read more on the story at CNN. Becca Stanek
The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation announced Tuesday that it would postpone its confirmation hearing for Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for commerce secretary. The hearing, originally scheduled for Thursday morning, will now take place on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The postponement was apparently necessary due to a lack of submitted paperwork from Ross. In a statement, Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), the chairman and ranking member of the committee, respectively, said Ross has yet to submit key paperwork regarding ethics considerations:
New: @SenateCommerce postpones Wilbur Ross confirmation hearing pic.twitter.com/TTFEmVZHeB
— David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) January 10, 2017
Ross is a billionaire investor and former banker. Earlier this week, the independent Office of Government Ethics had expressed concern that Ross' confirmation hearing was set to begin before he submitted completed paperwork. Kimberly Alters
Dylann Roof, who was convicted in December on all charges related to the 2015 killing of nine black worshipers at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, was sentenced to death Tuesday.
Roof, who represented himself during the sentencing phase of the trial, told the jury, "I felt like I had to do it, and I still do feel like I had to do it," but still asked jurors to spare his life. "From what I've been told, I have a right to ask you to give me a life sentence, but I'm not sure what good that will do anyway," he said during his closing statements. "But what I will say is only one of you has to disagree with the other jurors."
The decision to hand Roof the death penalty was unanimous, beyond a reasonable doubt, on all fronts, including that the crime was racially motivated. Roof, 22, is the first person sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.
After the sentencing, Roof's family released a statement expressing their grief to the victims' families. "We will struggle as long as we live to understand why he committed this horrible attack, which caused so much pain to so many good people." Lauren Hansen