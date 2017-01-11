Hillary Clinton also got foreign help in the election — from Ukraine

Ukrainian government officials helped boost Hillary Clinton and worked to sabotage Donald Trump's political campaign during the 2016 election, a Politico investigation has found. In one instance, a Ukrainian-American operative consulting with the Democratic National Committee even had a hand in exposing Trump campaign aide Paul Manafort's ties to Russia, which eventually resulted in his ousting from the Trump campaign.
Unlike the recently exposed sophisticated, centrally-organized Russian hacks that were intended to give Trump a leg-up, any of Ukraine's efforts to help Clinton were greatly limited. Nevertheless, "it seems that a U.S. election may have been seen as a surrogate battle by those in Kiev and Moscow," said David A. Merkel, who works as a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and helped oversee U.S. relations with Ukraine and Russia under George W. Bush.
And although Ukraine has maintained that they were nonpolitical during the election, their pro-Clinton slant could come back to bite them back now that Trump is in the White House:
Many Ukrainian officials and operatives and their American allies see Trump's inauguration this month as an existential threat to the country, made worse, they admit, by the dissemination of the secret ledger, the antagonistic social media posts and the perception that the embassy meddled against — or at least shut out — Trump.
"It's really bad. The [Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko] administration right now is trying to re-coordinate communications," said [former political officer in the Ukrainian Embassy, Andrii] Telizhenko, adding, "The Trump organization doesn't want to talk to our administration at all."
During [former Ukrainian diplomat Valentyn] Nalyvaichenko's trip to Washington last month, he detected lingering ill will toward Ukraine from some, and lack of interest from others, he recalled. "Ukraine is not on the top of the list, not even the middle," he said.
Poroshenko’s allies are scrambling to figure out how to build a relationship with Trump, who is known for harboring and prosecuting grudges for years. [Politico]
Donald Trump is not having a good morning. The president-elect has been on a caps lock-fueled roll since BuzzFeed News published an uncorroborated intelligence report Tuesday night alleging Trump schemed to win the election with the abundant help of Russia and claiming Russia may have '"embarrassing" material with which to blackmail him.
"I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA," Trump clarified on Twitter on Wednesday. "NO DEAL, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!" Trump added: "Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is 'A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.' Very unfair!"
Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany?
The last time Donald Trump held a press conference, in July, he suggested that Russia should hack the emails of his opponent, Hillary Clinton. Now — 167 days, more than 1,600 tweets, and at least one aborted press conference later — President-elect Trump is scheduled to face the press at 11 a.m. ET, and he will undoubtedly get questions about Russia again, after his briefing last week on Russian election meddling by the top U.S. intelligence officials and new, unverified reports that Russia has been grooming and sharing information with Trump and has collected "compromising financial and personal information" on him.
Trump is also expected to face questions about how he intends to resolve his business conflicts of interest, his thoughts on replacing ObamaCare, the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, whether he plans to continue communicating via Twitter, and whether he believes the debunked claims about vaccines causing autism. The press conference will be at Trump Tower, and it will be broadcast live on most cable news and network TV channels, and streamed live on CBS News and other sites. Peter Weber
The second day of Senate confirmation hearings begins Wednesday morning, with a slightly slimmer slate than had originally been planned.
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, former ExxonMobil executive Rex Tillerson, will face heavy questioning, especially due to his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, The New York Times reports. Tillerson has downplayed his relationship with Russia, though, and his prepared remarks claim "Russia today poses a danger, but it is not unpredictable in advancing its own interests" and that "common interests" will be sought.
Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general, will return for his second day of questioning, and Elaine Chao, Trump's choice for transportation secretary, will also face a line of inquiry from advocates on both sides of the aisle, but is expected not to be a heavily-challenged choice.
Hearings for education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos and C.I.A. head Mike Pompeo have been rescheduled. Jeva Lange
The confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees began on Tuesday, and while the hearing for Homeland Security nominee John Kelly was relatively uneventful, the confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), Trump's nominee for attorney general, was long and unusually spirited, considering that the nominee was being grilled by his colleagues. Seth Meyers took a closer look at the Sessions session on Tuesday's Late Night, before interviewing Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway. He talked about the various racial controversies that have dogged Sessions, but he also pointed out that the Alabama senator is not a big fan of pot.
"As attorney general, Sessions would also be in charge of enforcing the nation's drug laws," Meyers said, "and given that several states, most recently California, have legalized the recreational use of marijuana, that puts Sessions in a position to crack down on those states if he so chooses — and again, his previous statements on marijuana have not been promising." He played a clip that illustrated his point, ending with a curious assertion from the prospective attorney general. "Good people do not smoke marijuana?" Meyers said. "Tell that to Willie Nelson!"
But the Sessions hearing would probably have been more contentious if he weren't among friends — including Democratic colleagues who spent a lot of time recently talking about their camaraderie with Sessions in the Senate gym. "Just when you think senators couldn't be more out of touch with everyday Americans, they think it's okay to talk to people in the gym!" Meyers said. He ended with a raised eyebrow at Sessions' assertion that when it comes to the big story of the day, and one in his wheelhouse — the Russian election hacking — he's "done no research on that." "You've done no research?" Meyers said. "Did you forget this was happening today? I've done research on that, and my job is interviewing celebrities in the middle of the night!" Watch below. Peter Weber
Now that Obama has delivered his farewell address, watch Key & Peele's eerily prescient preview
Last week, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele previewed President Obama's farewell address, with Key reprising his role as Luther, Obama's "anger translator" for Peele's calm Obama. On Tuesday night, Obama delivered his actual farewell address to 20,000 people in Chicago — but other than the setting and anger translator, the Key & Peele version on The Daily Show wasn't too far off Obama's message.
"I have greatly enjoyed my time as your president," Peele's Obama said, with Luther jumping in: "Except when... Republicans wouldn't let me do [censored], and then that one dude said I wasn't born here, and then y'all elected him — so you know what? Didn't love that part so much." Later, Peele forecast Obama's line about how "the long sweep of America has been defined by forward motion" even if there's the occasion step backward: "To all of you out there who are afraid that your way of life is under attack, remember that progress isn't always a straight line," Peele's Obama said, and Luther agreed: "No, because sometimes it's a line that goes like this," he said, pointing up, "and then it just goes straight down for four [censored] years!"
Now that Obama has said his peace — you can read the entire text or watch the speech — you can watch Key and Peele imagine the subtext in Luther's final address. Some of the language is mildly NSFW. Peter Weber
Putin spokesman denies reports that the Kremlin collected 'compromising information' on Donald Trump
On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed a report from the U.S. intelligence community that asserted Russia tried to sway the U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, saying the "amateurish" findings are "reminiscent of a witch hunt." On Tuesday, CNN and other news organizations reported that a former British MI6 agent had found evidence that Russia has "compromising personal and financial information" on Trump, and after Trump tweeted that the new allegations were "A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT," Peskov said early Wednesday that "the Kremlin has no compromising information on Trump."
"This report does not correspond to reality and is nothing but an absolute fiction," Peskov told reporters. "This is a total bluff, an absolute fabrication, complete nonsense.... The Kremlin does not collect compromising information." Whether or not that's true, technically, neither does the White House; typically, intelligence gathering is done by spy agencies. "The Kremlin might not" collect "kompromat," or compromising information, "but the FSB probably does," notes Politico's Jake Sherman, referring to the Russian successor to the KGB. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert kicked off Tuesday's Late Show by celebrating home-state team Clemson's victory over Alabama in Monday night's college football championship game. Then he got right down to the business of talking about Donald Trump, beginning with a quick look at Tuesday's confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), Trump's pick for attorney general.
There were protests at the hearing, "but there were a few laughs," too, Colbert said, playing a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) saying the Sessions nomination will answer "the age-old question: Can you be confirmed attorney general of the United States over the objection of 1,400 law professors." Graham laughed, and Sessions laughed, and so did Colbert. "It's funny because nothing matters." He suggested that Sessions disavowing the Ku Klux Klan was a pretty low bar to step over, but warmed up to to the senator when he acknowledged that grabbing a woman by the genitals without asking is, in fact, a crime.
Colbert talked about Trump hiring his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and how he really wished Kushner (and Trump) would take a salary like they were serious about the job, not "running the country as a hobby" or instead of "joining an adult kickball league." But it turns out "Trump needs to hire a lot of people because, unlike previous transitions, Trump is getting rid of all Obama hires immediately — everybody's fired, whether he has replacements for them or not," Colbert said. "And this is true: He's even getting rid of the people in charge of maintaining our nuclear arsenal. Yup, they're leaving our nuclear weapons home alone," a dark joke that queued up a clip from Home Alone 2 that you probably forgot existed. "But on the bright side, if the world ends, Trump will be a one-term president." He ended the monologue by reading a childhood-tainting version of Goodnight Moon that more accurately reflects the life of its author: child-hating, rabbit-hunting, bisexual adulteress Margaret Wise Brown. Watch below. Peter Weber