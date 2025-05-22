Judge scolds DOJ over Newark mayor arrest

Ras Baraka was arrested during a May 9 surprise visit to a migrant detention facility

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka
'An arrest, particularly of a public figure, is not a preliminary investigative tool'
Peter Weber
By
published

What happened

A federal judge in New Jersey Wednesday approved interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba's request to drop trespassing charges against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, then spent several minutes criticizing her office's "hasty arrest" and "embarrassing retraction of charges." Baraka was arrested during a May 9 surprise visit to a migrant detention facility with three House Democrats from New Jersey.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

