Judge scolds DOJ over Newark mayor arrest
Ras Baraka was arrested during a May 9 surprise visit to a migrant detention facility
What happened
A federal judge in New Jersey Wednesday approved interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba's request to drop trespassing charges against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, then spent several minutes criticizing her office's "hasty arrest" and "embarrassing retraction of charges." Baraka was arrested during a May 9 surprise visit to a migrant detention facility with three House Democrats from New Jersey.
Habba earlier this week charged one of the Democrats, Rep. LaMonica McIver, with assault for allegedly elbowing two ICE agents in a scuffle, a charge she denies.
Who said what
Baraka's arrest "suggests a worrisome misstep by your office," U.S. Magistrate Judge André Espinosa told Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Demanovich. "An arrest, particularly of a public figure, is not a preliminary investigative tool. It is a severe action" that "should only be undertaken after a thorough, dispassionate evaluation of credible evidence" and never "to advance political agendas." The "reprimands did not go unnoticed," the New Jersey Globe said, quoting Baraka commenting into a hot mic: "Jesus, he tore these people a new a--hole."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
It is "highly unusual for the Justice Department to charge a sitting member of Congress with crimes outside of fraud or corruption," The Washington Post said. But the Trump administration has "decimated units responsible for prosecuting white-collar and public corruption cases," The New York Times, and "blurred, and at times obliterated, the line between personal score-settling and running a country."
What next?
Habba did not attend the Baraka hearing but did call into McIver's virtual initial court appearance a few hours earlier, where a different magistrate judge released McIver on her own recognizance. Her next court appearance is June 11. She faces up to eight years in prison for each of the two charges.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Ozempic and its brethren are running headlong into American dining and dieting culture
In the Spotlight Some restaurants are feeling the burn. So are beauty expectations.
-
How the AI takeover will likely affect women more than men
The Explainer The tech boom is a blow to gender equality
-
2 Israel Embassy staff shot dead at DC Jewish museum
speed read The suspected gunman chanted 'free, free Palestine'
-
Trump lectures South Africa president on 'white genocide'
speed read Trump has cut off aid to South Africa over his demonstrably false genocide claims
-
Trump twists House GOP arms on megabill
speed read The bill will provide a $350 billion boost to military and anti-immigration spending and 'cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and green energy programs'
-
Trump DOJ said to pay $5M to family of Jan. 6 rioter
speed read The US will pay a hefty sum to the family of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot on January 6
-
Trump DOJ charging House Democrat in ICE fracas
speed read Rep. LaMonica McIver is being charged with assault over a clash outside an immigration detention facility in Newark
-
Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer
speed read The diagnosis hits close to home, as the former president 'dedicated much of his later career to cancer research'
-
Supreme Court weighs court limits amid birthright ban
speed read President Trump's bid to abolish birthright citizenship has sparked questions among federal judges about blocking administration policies
-
Gabbard fires intelligence chiefs after Venezuela report
speed read Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has fired the top two officials leading the National Intelligence Council
-
Trump vows to lift Syria sanctions
speed read The move would help the new government stabilize the country following years of civil war