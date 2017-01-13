Democratic congressman claims Russian interference means Trump isn't a 'legitimate president'

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be the first Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) skips in his nearly 30 years in Congress. And it's not because Lewis has prior obligations — it's because he doesn't see "this president-elect as a legitimate president."

In an interview for Meet the Press, Lewis said Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election completely undermined the legitimacy of Trump's win in his eyes. "I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected," Lewis said. "And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton."

He said that while he believes "in forgiveness" and in "trying to work with people," he's having a hard time looking past his belief that "there was a conspiracy on the part of the Russians and others to help him get him elected." "That's not right. That's not fair," Lewis said. "That's not the open democratic process."